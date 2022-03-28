Priming the public for endless war, lobbying for an insurgency

I want to see them get more.

NATO and the CIA fashion a fighting force with fascist auxiliaries

Foreign fighters flock to Ukraine, retreat in full panic

Donations of death

These figures add to the

$2.5 billion

in military aid the US delivered between 2014 and the summer of 2021, bringing the total to $3.8 billion.

"On NATO territory, we should be the Pakistan"

NATO states pour weapons into Ukraine to ratchet up the violence