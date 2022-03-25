© Pierre Crom / Getty Images



Act One: The Encounter

Serbian operations in response to CIA-directed KLA attacks were being characterized by the West as 'genocide', and used to justify a planned NATO aerial bombardment of Serbia.

where legitimate Serbian military operations against known KLA forces were being described as

"massacres of innocent civilians"

by the Western media

Act Two: The Phone Call

the Europeans nightmares had been carefully crafted by the CIA, at Bill Clinton's direction.

"In the name of our future, in the name of you and me, in the name of the future of our countries, in the name of security in Europe, I ask you to renounce that strike, and I suggest that we should meet somewhere and develop a tactical line of fighting against Milosevic, against him personally. And we are wiser, we are more experienced, and we can come up with a solution. That should be done for the sake of our relationship. That should be done for the sake of peace in Europe."

"I want to work with you to try and bring an end to this, but I don't believe there is any way to call off the first round of strikes because Milosevic continues to displace thousands of people every day... I don't want this to be a great source of a split between Russia and Europe and Russia and the US. We have worked too hard. There are too many economic and political things for us to do together, and I regret this more than I can say."

The American president was outright lying to his Russian counterpart - the events in Kosovo were unfolding along the lines of a carefully scripted game plan that had been in motion for some time. War was inevitable because the US, through the CIA, had shaped the narrative to make it so. Worse, the US president was willing to sacrifice relations between the US and Russia in pursuit of this NATO objective. This fact was driven home by Yeltsin in his closing remarks.

"[O]ur people," Yeltsin lamented, "will certainly from now on have a bad attitude with regard to America and NATO. I remember how difficult it was for me to try and turn heads of our people, the heads of politicians towards the West, towards the United States, but I succeeded in doing that, and now to lose all that. Well, since I failed to convince the President, that means there is in store for us a very difficult, difficult road of contacts, if they prove to be possible. Goodbye."

Act Three: The Bomb

there was no Chapter VII resolution in existence which authorized an enforcement action against Serbia, and Serbia had committed no act of aggression against either Spain or its NATO allies that would justify any claim of self-defense in explaining the Spanish (and NATO) military assault on Serbia.

by dropping bombs on Serbia, the Spanish Air Force was initiating an illegal war of aggression.

"To initiate a war of aggression," the judges who comprised the International Military Tribunal convened in Nuremburg to judge the crimes of Nazi Germany, declared, "is not only an international crime; it is the supreme international crime differing only from other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulative evil of the whole."

NATO, ignoring the obvious reality that it is, indeed, dominated by the United States, postulates that it is, indeed, such an organization, comprised as it is of "a number of powerful states, three of which are permanent members of the Security Council."

The problem for NATO is that its legal justification was built on a foundation of lies.

the role played by the CIA in preparing the script used by NATO to justify its actions.

The fact that this script promulgated outright fabrications of alleged crimes perpetrated by Serbia to justify NATO military intervention only underscores the criminal nature of the entire NATO enterprise.

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and author of 'SCORPION KING: America's Suicidal Embrace of Nuclear Weapons from FDR to Trump.' He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, served in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991 to 1998 served as a chief weapons inspector with the UN in Iraq. Mr Ritter currently writes on issues pertaining to international security, military affairs, Russia, and the Middle East, as well as arms control and nonproliferation. Follow him on Twitter @RealScottRitter