20 years on: RT documentary reveals the toxic legacy of NATO's 1999 bombing campaign against Yugoslavia
Sat, 23 Mar 2019 13:42 UTC
The 1999 NATO operation was the culmination of Yugoslavia's decade of bloody dissolution, which split the entire region along ethnic and religious lines. Mihailovich was there when the cruise missiles started hitting Novi Sad and other major cities. Touted as a surgical humanitarian intervention to stop the violence in Kosovo, in reality, Operation Allied Force killed more civilians than troops and devastated civilian infrastructure of the nation.
It had plenty of unintended consequences too, from hitting a civilian train, a marketplace and the Chinese Embassy, to polluting the land with depleted uranium. The toxic substance is used for armor-piercing munitions and is believed to be the cause of a spike of cancer cases today.
The political legacy is arguably as toxic as the medical. Kosovo, the area split with the help of NATO battering, remains unrecognized by plenty of nations and turned out to be a bountiful recruiting ground for jihadist groups like Islamic State. And ethnic divisions in the Balkans don't seem any less severe.
Watch RT documentary 'Hellbent: 78 Days of Bombing Yugoslavia' to learn more.
Comment: The moniker 'empire of chaos' is well-deserved - everything it touches turns to ashes. See also:
- The Weight of Chains: US/NATO Destruction of Yugoslavia (Documentary)
- The Serbian children of Yugoslavia recall the horror of the 1999 NATO bombing
- Yugoslavia, interrupted: A European success story ruined by NATO invasion
- Truth and lies about the break-up of Yugoslavia
Reader Comments
Karma's a bitch when you are one.
That concept is very much misunderstood, and is anthropocentric. I reckon that what it is doesn't resemble anything that humans dream up. Humans by far and large are collective creatures, who do not think for themselves, do not own their schemas, worldviews, opinions, or their minds, or souls where applicable. As such, karma is a collective factor only. How could it be otherwise? When one is an individual, who owns their mind, and soul, and is conscious, then one has karma on an individual level, and not before. This a very rare in the world today, methinks.
There is the appearance of karma in the human world, which is meted out by humans. This system is selective and multi tiered. The adherents of such are usually its biggest transgressors. So this hardly qualifies. Which leaves the metaphysical explanation, which is highly subjective as is understood. My interpretation of it is, you are where you are, because that is where you're at. That is probably wrong as well.
The entire Middle East, formerly a tourist haven of history and uniqueness, replaced with the planned expansion of the cruise tourist industry. Sad, isn't it?
That's our economy, erase here, build up there. All planned decades in advance. The hype now is of ISIS shadow is to see armed US build up in all Middle East which will prevent rebuilding and continue the package bombs.
The barbaric and savage behavior from children of the evolution-deficient.
