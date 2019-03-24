The Third Worldization of Yugoslavia

incapable of charting an independent course of self-development;

a shattered economy and natural resources completely accessible to multinational corporate exploitation, including the enormous mineral wealth in Kosovo;

an impoverished, but literate and skilled population forced to work at subsistence wages, constituting a cheap labor pool that will help depress wages in western Europe and elsewhere;

dismantled petroleum, engineering, mining, fertilizer, and automobile industries, and various light industries, that offer no further competition with existing Western producers.

Divide and Conquer

Demonizing the Serbs

the Serbs were not trying to conquer new territory, but merely to hold onto what was already theirs

Western intelligence knew that it was Muslim operatives who had bombed Bosnian civilians in the marketplace in order to induce NATO involvement

More Atrocity Stories

Ethnic Enmity and U.S. "Diplomacy"

Rational Destruction

Postscript

Talk by Michael Parenti - 'The U.S. War on Yugoslavia'

About the author

Notes

