Part 2: The War is Over, The Good Guys Lost

"In any situation, whatever the cause, there will be an active minority for the cause, a neutral majority, and an active minority against the cause. The technique of power consists in relying on the favourable minority in order to rally the neutral majority and to neutralise or eliminate the hostile minority."

When Domestic Populations Become the Battlefield

Counterinsurgency in the US

USAGM

The Facebook's-Intelligence-Harvard Connection

"Some of Facebook's allure to users is that Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started the company from a Harvard dorm room and that he remains the chairman and chief operating officer. If he didn't exist, he would need to be invented by Facebook's marketing department."

"has contributed significantly to our nation's security...seamlessly blending the roles of soldier, statesman and businessman. In addition to serving on Facebook's board of Directors, Kimmet is a National Security Adviser to the CIA, and the recipient of the CIA Director's Award."

Welcome Leap was launched at the World Economic Forum, with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Its founder is Jeremy Ferrar, former SAGE member, long-time collaborator of Chris Witty and Neil Ferguson and the patsy taking the wrap for the Wuhan leak cover-up story.

Conclusions

Silicon Valley is limiting what information you can see, share, communicate and learn from online. They are raising your kids, shaping your worldview and in the wake of COVID-19 and climate change, they have assumed the role of science administrator.