Part 1: Look a Gift Horse in the Mouth

The Dawn of PSYOPs

"While World War I might have been considered the chemists' war, and World War II was considered the physicists' war, World War III . . . might well have to be considered the social scientists' war."

SORO

Project Camelot

"This computer system could check up to date intelligence against a list of preconditions, and revolutions could be stopped before the instigators even knew they were headed down the path of revolution."

The Military Origins of the Internet

J.C.R. Licklider

The Vietnam War

Bringing the PSYOP Back Home

As the digital revolution was underway in the mid-nineties, research departments at the CIA and NSA were developing programs to predict the usefulness of the world wide web as a tool for capturing what they dubbed "birds of a feather" formations. That's when flocks of sparrows make sudden movements together in rhythmical patterns.They were particularly interested in how these principles would influence the way that people would eventually move together on the burgeoning internet: Would groups and communities move together in the same way as 'birds of a feather, so that they could be tracked in an organised way? And if their movements could be indexed and recorded, could they be identified later by their digital fingerprints?To answer these questions, the CIA and NSA established a series of initiatives called Massive Digital Data Systems (MDDS) to directly fund tech entrepreneurs through an inter-university disbursement program. Naming their first unclassified briefing for computer scientists ' birds of a feather, ' which took place in San Jose in the spring of 1995.Amongst the first grants provided by the MDDS program to capture the 'birds of a feather' theory towards building a massive digital library and indexing system - using the internet as its backbone - were dispersed towho were making significant headways in the development of web-page ranking technology that would track user movements online.Eventually MDDS was integrated into DARPA's global eavesdropping and data-mining activities thatFew understand the extent to which Silicon Valley is the alter-ego of Pentagon-land, even fewer realise the impact this has had on the social sphere. But the story does not begin with Google, nor the military origins of the internet,According to historian Joy Rhodes , a renowned physicist told U.S. defence secretary Robert McNamara in 1961:The intersection of social science and military intelligence is recognised by the US Army to have begun during WW1 when pre-war journalistto coordinate combat propaganda.These grey-area operations, as they become known, plateaued during World War II, when military strategists, building on wartime research in crowd psychology , drafted social scientists into the war effort through the Office of Scientific Research and Development. The office wouldThis culminated in 1942, with the US federal government becoming the leading employer of psychologists in the US.OSRD was an early administration of theand responsible for important wartime developments in technology, including radar. The agency was directed by engineer and inventor,- a key player in the history of computing, known for his work on The Memex that would store and index a user's books, records and other information, and which would go on to inspire most major advancements in the development of personal computers over the next 70 years.As the second world war ended, and a new threat emerged from post war ravaged Europe, scholars and soldiers once again reunited to defeat an invisible and aggressively expansionist adversary. Though this opponent may sound like COVID-19, it was in factAcross the Soviet satellites in Europe and in the nations threatened by communism in Asia, Africa, and Latin America,as they become known, were a nebulous category of military activity thatTo mobilise these 'special warfare tactics' the army established thein 1951, whose mission was to recruit, organise, equip, train, and provide doctrinal support to Psywarriors The office was directed bya founding father of psychological warfare and friend of the Shah of Iran, who was instrumental in the overthrow of Mohammad Mosaddegh in the 1953 Iranian coup d'état.Integral to the projects of McClure's OCPW, was a quasi-academic institution with a long history of military service called the Human Relations Area Files (HRAF) Founded by anthropologist turned FBI whistle-blower George Murdock, HRAF was set up to collect and standardise data on primitive cultures around the world. During WW2 its researchers worked hand in glove with naval intelligence to develop propaganda materials that would help the US liberate pacific nations from Japanese control.In 1954 the OCPW negotiated a contract with the HRAF to authordisguised as scholarship, that sought to understand the intellectual and emotional character of strategically important people, particularly their thoughts, motivations and actions, with entire chapters compiled on the attitudes and subversive potentials of foreign nationals, while other chapters focussed on the means of transmitting propaganda in each target nation, whether news, radio or word of mouth. This was, of course, decades before the internet.In 1956, theemerged from these programs. Charged with managing the US Army's psychological and unconventional warfare tactics during the cold war and taking the work of HRAF to the next level, SORO set about the monumental task of defining the political and social causes of Communist revolution, the laws governing social change and the theories of communication and persuasion that could be used to transform public perception.and particularly the ideas and doctrine that would usher in a gradual shift towards an American-led world order. Its research team was located on the campus ofand comprised the era's pre-eminent intellectuals and academics. SORO's ensemble team, from the fields of psychology, sociology and anthropology, would immerse themselves in social system theory, analysing the society and culture of numerous target countries, particularly in Latin America , while confronting the universal laws governing social behaviour and the mechanisms of communication and persuasion in each jurisdiction. If the US Army could understand the psychological factors that sparked revolution, they could, in theory, predict and intercept revolutions before they got off the ground.SORO was part of a rapidly expanding nexus of federally, that reoriented academia towards national security interests. Working at the intersection of science and the state, SORON's, as they were known,In those early days of the cold war, academics and scientists working at the intersection of military and academia firmly believed that intellectuals should guide geopolitics. This was accepted as the most stable form of governance to take the free world into the next century. It explains how we have arrived undertoday. Or at least, policies masquerading as science.By 1962, sixty-six federally funded military research institutions were in operation. Between 1951 to 1967, the number tripled, while funding skyrocketed from $122 million to $1.6 billion.But as opposition to the Vietnam War intensified in the 1960s, a growing number of intellectuals, policymakers and academics became increasingly concerned that the national security state was morphing into the statist, globalist force it had been fighting during the cold war and began publicly criticising Pentagon-funded social scientists asThis inspired a wave of discontent for the militarisation of social research to grip America, culminating in 1969 with American University's administrators banishing SORO from their campus and severing ties with their military partners. The move was endemic of the changing attitude towards these grey area special operations and resulted in the 1960's and 1970's with theFollowing a long tradition of public-private military cooperation, from thethese quasi-private institutions were being spun-out of the military at a rate of knots since the 1940's.One of the programs conceived by SORO was 'Methods for Predicting and Influencing Social Change and Internal War Potential'.the landmark program sought to understand the causes of social revolution and identify actions, within the realm of behavioural science, that could be taken to suppress insurrection.A sort of 'computerised early warning system that could predict and prevent political movements before they ever got off the ground.' The research collected by Project Camelot would produceIt was anticipated that such knowledge would not only help military leaders anticipate the trajectory of social change, but it would also enable them to design effective interventions that could, in theory,It was intended that the information gathered by Project Camelot would funnel into a largefor forecasting, social engineering, and counterinsurgency, that could be tapped at any time by the military and intelligence community.But the project was beleaguered by controversy when academics in South America discovered its military funding and imperialism motives.The ensuing backlash resulted in Project Camelot being, ostensibly, shut down, though the core of its project survived. Multiple military research projects picked up on Project Camelot's 'early warning radar system for left wing revolutionaries,' while its computerised database for 'forecasting, social engineering, and counterinsurgency' went onto inspire a nascent technology developed in the years to come, that would eventually become known to the world asAs Sasha Levine reveals in his groundbreaking book, Surveillance Valley , at the height of the Cold War , US military commanders were pursuing a decentralised computer communications system without a base of operations or headquarters, that could withstand a Soviet strike, without blacking-out or destroying the entire network.The project was coordinated by thecreated by President Eisenhower in 1958, for the development of technologies that would expand the frontiers of science and technology and help the US close the missile gap with the Soviets.DARPA has since been at the vanguard of every major advancement in the development of personal computers ever since the cold war, culminating in 1969 with the first computers being in universities across the US.A few years later DARPA would develop the protocols to enable connected computers to communicate transparently across multiple networks.The project was eventually transferred to the Defence Communications Agency and integrated into the numerous new networks that had emerged. By 1983 the ARPANET was divided into two constituents: MILNET to be used by military and defence agencies, while the civilian version would retain the ARPANET handle.Fast forward to 1990 and theEventually the federal government created a dozen or so network providers and spun them off to the private sector, building companies that would become the backbone of today's internet, includingThat's the same six corporations who not only own 90% of US media outlets,that enable their mass communication, including cable, satellite and wireless, the devices and hardware, software and operating systems.A central player in the development of the ARPANET, who many consider the founding father of computing, was American psychologist,Lick, as he was known, was the first Director of the agency tasked with executing DARPA's information technology programs, The Information Processing Techniques Office (IPTO), that has been responsible for just about [every] major advancement in computer communications since the sixties.As Stephen J. Lukasik, a contributor to the ARPANET project reflected in his paper " Why the Arpanet Was Built " Lick saw information technology and behavioural and cognitive science issues as connected."Lick was essentially predicting how the internet would go on to evoke real world social processes that would radically transform how we communicate, organise and process information." It is no coincidence that a psychologist of Lick's calibre was at the vanguard of a new technology designed to exploit basic vulnerabilities in the human psyche.In the 1960's Lick oversaw DARPA's strategic interest in a new frontier of information technology, calledIn his famous paper , considered one of the most important in the history of computing, Lick put forward the then radical idea that the human mind would one day merge seamlessly with computers in funding just about every major advancement in BCI technology over eight decades, including Elon Musk's fully-implanted, wireless, brain-machine interface company, Neuralink The ARPANET brought together the Pentagon's war machine with university research departments and the Bay area's counterculture scene. Inspiring much of the anecdotal idealism that would define the early years of cyberspace as a liberating new frontier for humanity. Cyberspace, it was lauded by its early adopters, would free information and provide universal connectivity. The realms of possibility were, indeed, endless.But war hawks and intelligence analysts had other ideas. If the lessons of the Vietnam war were anything to go by,such as the Viet Cong, who had the power to stoke the flames of civil unrest, that could lead to uprisings, or worse, revolution. Alternative approaches were, therefore, needed to infiltrate and disrupt this new threat to the free world.As the war raged in Southeast Asia, another psychology PHD,Taylor transferred to Vietnam in 1967, to establish the first computer centre at the Military Assistance Command base in Saigon , a central pillar in the DoD's psychological warfare operations. The move was endemic of the changing rules of military engagement that saw DARPA, and indeed, this new technology, playing a major role in the war effort, both in Southeast Asia, and at home on US soil, against the growing anti-war movement.In 1968, Taylor and Lick published their seminal paper "The Computer as a Communication Device." Laying out the future of what the Internet would eventually become. The paper began with the visionary statement:Anticipating the meteoric rise of social media, particularly Facebook, in the decades to come.The origins of Facebook coincide with a controversial military program that was mysteriously shut down the same year Facebook launched.The military program in question,was developed by DARPA's Information Processing Techniques Office , with theBut would people willingly give up a record of their private lives to a military intelligence social media platform?Probably not.LifeLog, meanwhile, was ostensibly shut down. But this was not the first nor the last time that a project of this magnitude would be proposed.In a 1945 article for The Atlantic,who, the reader will recall, directed the US Army's psychological operations during World War II,as a device "in which an individual stores all his books, records and communications, and which is mechanised so that it may be consulted with exceeding speed and flexibility."In immortalising people's lives, it was hoped that LifeLog would eventuallyintersecting with another DARPA backed project -- a cognitive computing system designed to make military decision-making more efficient,the virtual assistant on Apple's operating system, present in the homes of 1 billion unsuspecting people.But LifeLog is just one part of the story. There was another DARPA program that also 'disappeared' one year before Facebook made its debut. Often cited as the precursor to Facebook, The Information Awareness Office (IAO) brought together several DARPA surveillance and information technology projects includingThis information wouldunder the guise of predicting and preventing terrorist incidents before they happened. Reminiscent of Project Camelot's early warning radar system for left wing revolutionaries.Despite the government, apparently, abandoning their gambit for total information awareness over ordinary Americans, the core of the project survived.I draw your attention toPortrayed as science fiction in the film Minority Report,This is, of course, nothing new for the Chinese. The convergence of big tech data analytics with social credits has been put to good use by the CCP to weed out and punish dissidents who can find themselves held indefinitely without charge or trial in political re-education camps for holding the wrong set of political beliefs.But it must also be accepted,when the US imported decades of counterinsurgency from the soviet satellites to tackle the anti-war and civil rights movements.as China's social credits system has been implemented on the back of the Green Pass.Before anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists, you had civil rights and anti-war activists. The ideology guiding dissent may have changed, but the military tactics used to counter it remain the same.