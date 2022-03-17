© Rainer Jensen/dpa/Alamy



Factories idled because harness used to hold together electric cabling is harder to secure from war-hit country.Inside every car sits almost three miles of electric cabling. The snaking wires carry instructions, from steering the wheels to opening the boot.This jumble of motoring spaghetti is held together by the harness, a low-cost part that, until the invasion of Ukraine, vehicle manufacturers almost took for granted."The problem with wire harnesses is that they are fundamental," said Alexandre Marian, a managing director at consultancy AlixPartners in Paris. "You cannot start assembling even an incomplete car without wire harnesses."Herbert Diess, VW chief executive, said: "In our case, as we are positioned in premium or close to premium, most of the wiring harnesses we put in the cars are car specific. So, it's a one-to-one relation."But shifting production is a logistical headache."They are a mix of different cables, you cannot put all 100 pieces together in a box and send it over," explained one person familiar with the process. "They are a big transportation problem."VW's Diess said: "Currently, we are . . . trying to get the most out of the wiring harness production in the Ukraine, but in parallel, right from the start of the conflict, we started to work on alternatives, which are on the way."Those alternatives include shifting equipment, which is difficult with unreliable border crossings, or replicating it from scratch, which is expensive and takes time.Leoni, which has two sites in the country as well as plants in Serbia, Romania and north Africa, said it was "working nearly around the clock to constantly analyse and evaluate the dynamic developments on site"."We are currently examining all options to compensate for the production interruptions," the company said.Dominic Tribe, a supply chain expert at consultants Vendigital, said: "There is a fair amount of skilled manual work in making harnesses. It's complicated with sometimes kilometres of cables and hundreds of connectors that might need to be manually wrapped and tested."New equipment needed to build harnesses runs from £100,000 to about £2mn, he said, and takes between three and six months to build, according to industry estimates."We are working with our suppliers affected by the Ukraine crisis to find solutions together, and to support them in implementing these solutions, whether that's maintaining production in Ukraine or in alternative locations," said BMW, which closed two German plants and the Mini facility in the UK.Some plants have turned to former retirees, who are over the conscription age limit, in order to move products, according to an employee at one of the Ukraine groups."Effectively, at this point, the country is not open for any type of normal commercial activity," said Joseph Massaro, chief financial officer of Aptiv, a car parts supplier.The company, which has two plants in western Ukraine, has begun moving parts out of the country into existing Aptiv facilities in Poland, Romania and Serbia. The relocation, which is being aided by VW, also includes the workers and their families, people familiar with the operation said.One supplier estimated that three-quarters of its workers are women, many of whom have been offering to come to work if it is safe."It's amazing how the people are motivated and willing to support the company," said a manager at one of the supply groups.But for Ukraine, the risk is that should carmakers shift production westward, the harness industry in the country may suffer terminal decline, several executives said privately.Massaro at Aptiv added: "Obviously, long term, we'll have to assess if and when it makes sense to go back to Ukraine."