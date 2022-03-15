Puppet Masters
Tulsi Gabbard demands Mitt Romney resign over comments that she is 'treasonous liar'
The Post Millennial
Mon, 14 Mar 2022 15:42 UTC
Gabbard released a video talking about her concerns regarding the labs in Ukraine.
Speaking to Tucker Carlson on Friday night, Gabbard spoke about the testimony of Biden official Victoria Nuland in the US Senate last week. Nuland had testified that there are labs in Ukraine that need to be secured from Russian forces. Gabbard said that she was "extremely concerned" about this revelation, and that the administration was behaving irresponsibly with regard to potential pathogens contained within those labs.
"Unless this war in Ukraine ends now, ends tonight," Gabbard said, "we face a real certainty that one or more of these labs will be compromised, will be breached, and it won't just be the people of Ukraine who are impacted. We could face another global crisis, when you look at a pathogen that could be released," she told Carlson. She said that the labs "must be shut down immediately."
Gabbard replied to Romney's comments, saying that "there are 25+ US-funded biolabs in Ukraine which if breached would release & spread deadly pathogens to [the] US/world," and stated that these labs "must be secured in order to prevent new pandemics."
It was in response to this that Romney said she was propagating "treasonous lies." Romney took to Twitter to post that: "Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives."
Gabbard went on to slam Romney in return that his claims were in fact "treasonous."
"Bizarrely, ... you claim that securing these labs (or even calling for securing these labs) is treasonous and will lead to a loss of life, when the exact opposite is obviously true. The spread of pathogens is what will cause the loss of life, not the prevention of such spread," she wrote.
Before demanding "evidence" that "what she said is untrue and treasonous. If you cannot, you should do the honorable thing: apologize and resign from the Senate."
Gabbard went on to make several points about the existence of the labs, saying that Nuland "acknowledged" that the labs exist and contain "dangerous pathogens," that the Pentagon has made "numerous statements directly & indirectly confirming the existence of such biolabs."
Gabbard noted that CBS reported on a Pentagon source who said there "The concern is that the Russians will seize one of these biomedical research facilities that Ukraine has where they do research on deadly pathogens like botulism and anthrax, seize one of those facilities, weaponize the pathogen, and then blame it on Ukraine and the US, because the US has been providing support for some of the research being done in those facilities."
The US Embassy in Ukraine, Gabbard said, has acknowledged there are US funded labs in Ukraine, and that this has further been reported on CNN. Additionally, the Department of Defense has stated that there are biolabs in Ukraine that are under Russian control and have been since 2014.
"So, Senator Romney," Gabbard concluded, "you have a choice: out of pride, continue to deny the truth or admit you are wrong, apologize, and resign."
Comment: Gabbard is one of the few in congress that are actually out there making sense. Of course, the establishment can't have that and establishment hacks like Romney need to spread the idea that what she is saying is "treasonous". Truth is equated with treason when the party line is built on lies.
