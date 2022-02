Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard crossed party lines to give the keynote address Friday night at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.Gabbard, who's been both politically aligned with Sen. Bernie Sanders and also a frequent guest on Fox News, gave a twisty-turny speech where she raged against the 'power elite' and 'their co-conspirators in the mainstream media and the security state.'That line got applause too.Gabbard wrapped up day two at CPAC, which was moved to Orlando last year for Florida's more permissive COVID regulations.The choice of the former Democratic presidential hopeful raised eyebrows, but also made sense, as she's spent her time in Congressional retirement more on Fox's airwaves than anywhere else in politics.She joked about the dynamic when she came onstage.'Hillary was right,' she continued. 'Get her out of here.'In 2019, Hillary Clinton famously suggested the Russians were 'grooming' Gabbard, though didn't use the congresswoman's name.On the CPAC stage, Gabbard said Schlapp received similar warnings from those on the right.'And then I started seeing the things coming out from so-called conservatives, mostly directed at Matt, and saying, "How dare you? Don't you know she's a Democrat? Cancel her, disinvite her or lock the doors, don't let her in,' Gabbard said.She then launched into an attack of tribalism in the counry.From there, she got into the meat of her speech, which was a takedown of the so-called 'power elite.''They think free speech is something that should only be left to those who agree with them,' Gabbard said.'The latest strategy and tactic that they're using is to try to undermine our free speech by taking it upon themselves to say they've got the responsibility to protect us from so called misinformation,' the former Hawaii congresswoman observed. 'So basically, they're saying that they are going to protect us from that which they claim is not true.'She accused the leaders of the U.S. government of 'working with their mouthpieces - the mainstream media and big tech - doing exactly what our founders rejected.'Gabbard said rather than engaging in debate, detractors get smeared.She pointed to the wording of a DHS.gov bulletin from earlier this month entitled: ' Summary of Terrorism Threat to the U.S. Homeland .' 'The proliferation of false or misleading narratives which sow discord or undermine public trust in US government institutions,' the document says.She used Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's moves against the trucker protesters as an example of how something like this plays out.Gabbard said Trudeau 'resorted to genuinely authoritarian and tyrannical means to suppress a peaceful mass protest against the power elite.'She then asked Ronald Reagan dinner attendees to join her in 'an alternative universe.'In Loudoun County, Virginia parents were demonstrating against mask-wearing and the teaching of critical race theory.She then name-dropped Clapper and the Durham probe.Special Counsel John Durham is investigating the origins of the FBI's Russia probe.Connected to that is the use of FISA warrants, which former President Donald Trump and his allies have criticized as one was used to monitor Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser for the ex-president's 2016 campaign.After warning of these dangers, Gabbard concluded her remarks on a positive note.'As we look forward, we can take heart in knowing that our path will be lit by the fire of freedom that burns brightly in the hearts of Americans in every community,' she said.And then the Democrat walked offstage to a standing ovation.