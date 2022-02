© Bill Pugliano/Getty Images



Former Democrat presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard took to social media Friday morning to warn of the dangers presented "by the likes [of] Hillary Clinton and her cohorts in Deep State and mainstream media."Gabbard, the former Hawaii lawmaker who ran for president in 2020, tweeted a snippet of her recent appearance on Fox News and commented on special counsel John Durham's investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe.Gabbard, speaking as a moderate in a party increasingly taken over by progressives, said the"The mainstream media has been intentionally burying this story. This should be distressing to all Americans," Gabbard said on Fox News. "Just seeing how all this has been playing out recently and over the last year has only further reinforced that.Clinton, who initially ignored questions about possible spying of the Clinton campaign, commented on the Durham probe with a tweet on Tuesday.She insisted Vanity Fair had published "a good debunking" of allegations that her 2016 presidential campaign had indirectly funded efforts to spy on White House servers and the Trump campaign. She dismissed those claims as the "latest nonsense" about her emanating from the political right.