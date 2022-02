Political firebrand Tulsi Gabbard blasted President Joe Biden's affirmative action-aligned promise to nominate a black woman to fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by retiring Justice Stephen Breyer . Gabbard also slammed Vice President Kamala Harris, stating she was chosen based on the same diversity-hire standard.The former Democratic presidential candidate, who faced off with Biden and Harris on the 2020 campaign trail, took aim at the presidential pair Monday.Gabbard said that Harris was chosen by Biden for the coveted vice presidential position based on "skin [color]" and "sex" alone, "not qualification.""Biden chose Harris as his VP because of the color of her skin and sex — not qualification," Gabbard tweeted Monday, calling Harris "a disaster."Gabbard and Harris sparred several times on the presidential debate stage, with the former besting the now-vice president on several occasions.Harris was later chosen as Biden's running mate in the presidential election, although during the primary campaign, she highlighted Biden's previous rhetoric, poor record on race relations, and opposition to busing in the 1970s.Last year, Biden had handed off oversight of the ongoing crisis at the United States-Mexico border to Harris, who's the designated point person on migration.Droves of illegal immigrants have since continued to overwhelm America's embattled southern border as migrants are being released from federal custody into the United States — just hours after apprehension — and flown across country.A new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows that most Americans want President Joe Biden to consider all qualified candidates for the SCOTUS vacancy.Over three-quarters of Americans, 76 percent, want Biden to consider "all possible nominees" for the role based on merit, according to the poll's findings.