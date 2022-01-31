Society's Child
Americans don't want Biden focused on race or gender of Supreme Court nominee - poll
RT
Mon, 31 Jan 2022 20:07 UTC
The survey, conducted days after Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement, found 76% of respondents would prefer Biden reviewed "all possible nominees," rather than keep to his promise to find the most qualified black woman - a pledge he made during the 2020 presidential election campaign.
If Biden makes good on his promise, it would mark the first time a black woman had presided over the Supreme Court. However, Americans seem less focused on the nominee's race than their president, with only 23% saying they want him to stick to his pledge. Biden recommitted to it during a recent event honoring Breyer.
"It's long overdue, in my view. I made that commitment during the campaign for president, and I will keep that commitment," he said.
Even among Democrats, a majority believe Biden should consider all possible nominees without narrowing his scope. Over half say they want him to consider all nominees, while 46% approve of his mission to place the first black female judge in the position.
Biden's opportunity to nominate a Supreme Court judge follows former President Donald Trump's nominations of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett - appointments that upset liberal activists concerned that too many conservative choices were headed to the Supreme Court. The US' highest jurisdiction is currently split 6-3, with conservative judges in the majority.
While judges are supposed to preside over cases without political bias, many believe they rule "on the basis of their partisan political views," according to the new poll. Nearly half of all respondents believe political views fuel judges' decisions, while fewer than 40% believe they rule strictly "on the basis of law."
Americans don't want Biden focused on race or gender of Supreme Court nominee - poll
- Biden promises to replace retiring quarterback Tom Brady with a woman of color
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Trudeau claims truckers only hate him because he's black
- Polite Canadian Truck Drivers Ask Evil, Tyrannical Government To 'Please Restore Our Freedoms If You Don't Mind, Eh'
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
A child-like man is not a man whose development has been arrested; on the contrary, he is a man who has given himself a chance of continuing to develop long after most adults have muffled themselves in the cocoon of middle-aged habit and convention.
Is it not the US and NATO that have the history of invading countries on a whim? And making up reasons as they go - WMD, towers falling, etc.
Given Hilters retirement home was in Argentina and all his scientists and generals were homed In the USA after the war, it wouldn't surprise me if...
The trouble is, those who have set themselves up as dictators are so very much enjoying their power that they will never willingly give it up....
Rogan never refused to get vaccinated. He was actually scheduled to be vaccinated as part of the UFC but a scheduling conflict came up and he...
They need to send CDC the memo. In this case it's never too late; people are still suffering..if they were to implement this treatment in the...