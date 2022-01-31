© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



A new ABC News/Ipsos poll has found a majority of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden's pledge to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court, with most saying they want him to consider "all possible nominees."If Biden makes good on his promise, it would mark the first time a black woman had presided over the Supreme Court."It's long overdue, in my view. I made that commitment during the campaign for president, and I will keep that commitment," he said.Biden's opportunity to nominate a Supreme Court judge follows former President Donald Trump's nominations of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett - appointments that upset liberal activists concerned that too many conservative choices were headed to the Supreme Court. The US' highest jurisdiction is currently split 6-3, with conservative judges in the majority.While judges are supposed to preside over cases without political bias, many believe they rule "on the basis of their partisan political views," according to the new poll. Nearly half of all respondents believe political views fuel judges' decisions, while fewer than 40% believe they rule strictly "on the basis of law."