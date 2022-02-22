© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/CPAC/KJN



Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is set to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this week, the chair of the group that organizes the gathering announced on Monday.Conservative media personality Glenn Beck is set to give the keynote address during the dinner.Gabbard's scheduled appearance at CPAC, a gathering of conservative activists and elected officials, is unusual for a Democrat, though it won't be the first time she's rankled her own party.CPAC is set to begin on Thursday in Orlando, Fla.all three of whom are seen as potential contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.