Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said President Joe Biden has failed to justify the U.S. push for Ukraine to be a member of NATO. In an interview with FOX News host Tucker Carlson on Friday, Gabbard called Biden a "warmonger" that wants to see a siege between the Russian and Ukrainian peoples."It just points to one conclusion that I can see which is. Why would they? Because number one, it gives the Biden administration a clear excuse to go and levy draconian sanctions, which are a modern-day siege against Russia and the Russian people. And number two, it cements this Cold War in place. The Military-Industrial Complex is one of the benefits from this," Gabbard said."The Military-Industrial Complex starts to make a ton more money than they have been in fighting al Qaeda or making weapons for al Qaeda. And who pays the price? The American people pay the price. The Ukrainian people pay the price. The Russian people play the price. It undermines our own national security but the Military-Industrial Complex that controls so many of our politicians."