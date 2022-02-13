tucker carlson tulsi gabbard
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said President Joe Biden has failed to justify the U.S. push for Ukraine to be a member of NATO. In an interview with FOX News host Tucker Carlson on Friday, Gabbard called Biden a "warmonger" that wants to see a siege between the Russian and Ukrainian peoples.

"President Biden could end this crisis and prevent a war with Russia by doing something very simple," Gabbard said to Carlson. "Guaranteeing that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO. Because if Ukraine became a member of NATO, that would put U.S. And NATO troops directly on the doorstep of Russia, which, as Putin has laid out, would undermine their national security interests."

"The reality is that it is highly, highly unlikely that Ukraine will ever become a member of NATO anyway," the former Congresswoman said. "The question is, why doesn't President Biden and NATO leaders actually just say that and guarantee it? Which begs the question of why are we in this position then? If the answer to this and preventing this war from happening is very clear as day."

"It just points to one conclusion that I can see which is they actually want to Russia to invade Ukraine. Why would they? Because number one, it gives the Biden administration a clear excuse to go and levy draconian sanctions, which are a modern-day siege against Russia and the Russian people. And number two, it cements this Cold War in place. The Military-Industrial Complex is one of the benefits from this," Gabbard said.

"They clearly control the Biden administration, warmongers on both sides of Washington have been drumming up these tensions. If they get Russia to invade Ukraine, then again, it locks in this new Cold War," Gabbard continued. "The Military-Industrial Complex starts to make a ton more money than they have been in fighting al Qaeda or making weapons for al Qaeda. And who pays the price? The American people pay the price. The Ukrainian people pay the price. The Russian people play the price. It undermines our own national security but the Military-Industrial Complex that controls so many of our politicians."