Tulsi Gabbard: "Warmonger" Biden wants Russia to invade Ukraine to start new cold war, benefit military-industrial complex
Real Clear Politics
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 00:00 UTC
"President Biden could end this crisis and prevent a war with Russia by doing something very simple," Gabbard said to Carlson. "Guaranteeing that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO. Because if Ukraine became a member of NATO, that would put U.S. And NATO troops directly on the doorstep of Russia, which, as Putin has laid out, would undermine their national security interests."
"The reality is that it is highly, highly unlikely that Ukraine will ever become a member of NATO anyway," the former Congresswoman said. "The question is, why doesn't President Biden and NATO leaders actually just say that and guarantee it? Which begs the question of why are we in this position then? If the answer to this and preventing this war from happening is very clear as day."
"It just points to one conclusion that I can see which is they actually want to Russia to invade Ukraine. Why would they? Because number one, it gives the Biden administration a clear excuse to go and levy draconian sanctions, which are a modern-day siege against Russia and the Russian people. And number two, it cements this Cold War in place. The Military-Industrial Complex is one of the benefits from this," Gabbard said.
"They clearly control the Biden administration, warmongers on both sides of Washington have been drumming up these tensions. If they get Russia to invade Ukraine, then again, it locks in this new Cold War," Gabbard continued. "The Military-Industrial Complex starts to make a ton more money than they have been in fighting al Qaeda or making weapons for al Qaeda. And who pays the price? The American people pay the price. The Ukrainian people pay the price. The Russian people play the price. It undermines our own national security but the Military-Industrial Complex that controls so many of our politicians."
As the ambassador observed, it is precisely due to the worsening of the situation that Russia is opposed to Sweden's entry into NATO.
“If the United States and NATO had not provoked and aggravated the situation, we would not have opposed Sweden's membership of NATO. We would respect such a decision by Sweden, "said Tatarintsev.
The Russian ambassador stressed that the expansion of the alliance would be the biggest threat to Russia.
In addition, Tatarintsev provided an assessment of the new sanctions imposed on Russia.
"Sorry for the language, but let's shit on Western sanctions," the ambassador said.
The White House also said that US President , the mental ill Joe ZOMBi- den "made it clear" to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the latest conversation that an armed conflict with Ukraine would result in severe sanctions for the Russian Federation.
The pro-presidential Servant of the People party called the situation around the Russian "invasion" of Ukraine "a special US intelligence operation" .
This was stated by the party's Telegram channel with reference to the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yegor Chernov.
"The United States is conducting one of the largest intelligence special operations in history against Russia," the politician wrote on his Facebook page.
According to him, in this way Washington is trying to mobilize NATO countries and restore their unity, as well as create a persistent "toxic" image for Russia in the world.
"The purpose of the special operation is also clear: to finally expel Putin from Europe and make it impossible to create a single Eurasian space" from Vladivostok to Lisbon "and the One Belt - One Road project" , Chernov is convinced.
Therefore, the US wants to force Russia to dare a large-scale invasion or eventually step aside, he concluded.
Comment: Tulsi gets it.
