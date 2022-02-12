© NATO

'MASSIVE CONSEQUENCES'

Americans in Ukraine should leave within 48 hours as Russia could attack at any time, likely with an air assault, the White House said on Friday as Moscow accused Western nations of lying to distract from their own aggressive acts.The Kremlin, jostling for influence in post-Cold War Europe, rejected a joint Western diplomatic response as disrespectful.It wants security guarantees including a promise of no missile deployments near its borders, that Kyiv never joins NATO and a scaling back of the alliance's military infrastructure.The West describes Russia's main demands as "non-starters" but is willing to talk about arms control and confidence-building steps as President Joe Biden's administration said Moscow has more than 100,000 troops massed on the border, enough to invade.U.S. intelligence believes a rapid assault on Kyiv was also possible and that Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an invasion before the Winter Olympics end on Feb. 20, Sullivan said, adding it remains unclear whether such a command has been given.After Sullivan's briefing,, the White House and Russian media said. Russia's TASS news agency saidIt later said that Western countries, with help from the media, were spreading false information about its intentions to try to distract attention from their own aggressive actions.to try and help reassure NATO allies, four U.S. officials told Reuters. They arefor deployment to Europe if needed.Earlier, commercial satellite images from a U.S. firm showed new Russian military deployments at several sites near the border.The leaders agreed to make coordinated efforts to deter Russian aggression, including by being ready to impose "massive consequences and severe economic costs" if it chose military escalation, the White House said after the call.U.S. officials believe the crisis could be reaching a critical point, with rhetoric from Moscow hardening,"We continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to yield results.Russia openly mocked British foreign minister Liz Truss when she visited on Thursday and there was no breakthrough after talks between Putin and Macron earlier in the week."I'm not going to speculate as to (Putin's) motivations, his intentions, or, at this point, his decisions," said Sullivan. "All I will say is that we are ready either way."