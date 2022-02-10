Puppet Masters
Ukraine splits with Biden - media
RT
Thu, 10 Feb 2022 07:56 UTC
The New York [Times] daily wrote on Wednesday that Washington officials have claimed that during a recent telephone call between the two leaders, when Biden warned that the US believed the threat of an invasion had grown, Zelensky replied that there had been a threat since 2014. Biden reportedly answered that the presence of Russian soldiers in Belarus, where they have been dispatched for joint military drills, could increase the chance of aggression.
According to the newspaper's sources, the Ukrainian president continues to doubt the likelihood of an imminent invasion, and has expressed fears that the stream of American warnings about Russian aggression have actually made an increased buildup of Russian forces more likely, and have helped to destabilize Ukraine politically and economically.
The report also cites senior Ukrainian officials as saying that they were especially upset with Washington's recent decision to evacuate diplomats' families and nonessential staff from its embassy in Kiev, because this gave the impression that the city was likely to be captured soon, as Kabul was last summer.
In January, BuzzFeed reported that a source close to Zelensky had said "Americans are safer in Kiev than they are in Los Angeles... or any other crime-ridden city in the US." That same month, the Ukrainian president stated that hype over an invasion made negotiations for peace in Donbass, Ukraine's war-torn eastern region, more difficult.
Western leaders have been warning for months that they fear Russia could be planning an invasion of Ukraine, pointing to reports of a Russian troop buildup on the two countries' border and in neighboring Belarus. Moscow has repeatedly rejected the accusation, and has called for security agreements that would limit the expansion of NATO, the US-led military bloc, into Ukraine, a deal that the US has said is off the table.
Last week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told journalists that the American government would no longer use the word "imminent" to describe Russia's possible invasion, because "it sent a message that we weren't intending to send, which was that we knew that President Putin had made a decision."
Latest News
- Pastor Artur Pawlowski's family reacts to latest arrest at his home in Calgary Police raid
- Ukraine splits with Biden - media
- French position on Ukraine revealed - media
- Spy world wary as Biden team keeps leaking Russia intel
- Dystopia disguised
- John Solomon reveals who he thinks John Durham will go after next
- Germany an 'occupied state' says Russia
- Video surfaces showing Joe Biden using N word, here is the context
- 'Hey Trudeau, we're part of the Freedom Convoy and it's a show of unity, not hate'
- Biden's got just three options left on Ukraine, and none that's palatable for him
- Brussels city, Paris, ban 'freedom convoy' ahead of lockdown protests
- Ottawa bans honking and jerry cans become a symbol of dissent as Freedom Convoy continues protest
- Hong Kong makes some Cathay pilots wear tracking devices
- Iranian husband decapitates his 17-year-old wife in 'honour killing'
- We finally understand how black holes can release powerful flares
- Woke capitalism is a monopoly game
- Why is the Freedom Convoy provoking unprecedented hysteria?
- Canadian great-grandad, 78, arrested for honking horn in support of 'Freedom Convoy' truckers
- Russia's Lavrov unhappy after talks with UK's top diplomat Truss
- US to introduce vaccines for children under 5yo
- Ukraine splits with Biden - media
- French position on Ukraine revealed - media
- Spy world wary as Biden team keeps leaking Russia intel
- Dystopia disguised
- John Solomon reveals who he thinks John Durham will go after next
- Germany an 'occupied state' says Russia
- Video surfaces showing Joe Biden using N word, here is the context
- Biden's got just three options left on Ukraine, and none that's palatable for him
- Woke capitalism is a monopoly game
- Why is the Freedom Convoy provoking unprecedented hysteria?
- Russia's Lavrov unhappy after talks with UK's top diplomat Truss
- As COVID crumbles they're already prepping the next 'pandemic'
- Amidst cyberwar games, European & US regulators warn banks to 'prepare for Russian cyberattack threat'
- 'Don't need to raise your voice': Reporter, State Dept. spokesman clash in fiery exchange
- Ukraine's Zelensky states the reality: No country in Europe can pressure Russia
- Best of the Web: The Great Covid Media Pivot Of 2022
- Narrative has shifted: Fauci says US is exiting "full blown" phase of covid and CNN health expert calling for end to mask mandates
- Rex Murphy: Media's alarmist reporting of trucker protest and Trudeau's intolerant rhetoric are shameful
- Biden privately badmouths Putin and other world leaders, NBC alleges
- West 'deceived and crucified' Ukraine: Key takeaways from interview with Russian FM spokesperson
- Pastor Artur Pawlowski's family reacts to latest arrest at his home in Calgary Police raid
- 'Hey Trudeau, we're part of the Freedom Convoy and it's a show of unity, not hate'
- Brussels city, Paris, ban 'freedom convoy' ahead of lockdown protests
- Ottawa bans honking and jerry cans become a symbol of dissent as Freedom Convoy continues protest
- Hong Kong makes some Cathay pilots wear tracking devices
- Iranian husband decapitates his 17-year-old wife in 'honour killing'
- Canadian great-grandad, 78, arrested for honking horn in support of 'Freedom Convoy' truckers
- US to introduce vaccines for children under 5yo
- Republicans mock Democrats for suddenly 'ditching science for politics' to roll back mandates so they don't get crushed in the midterms
- Collective hysteria: US media questions use of non-white emojis by white people
- Pfizer forecasts record-breaking earnings, half due to Covid vaccines
- Best of the Web: Rogan debacle shows welding of media, government bureaucracy, big corporations, and banking together into a partisan weapon to punish dissenters
- Fire at money printing factory in France, dozens injured
- Flashback: Nearly 40 percent of US Gen Zs, 30 Percent of young Christians identify as LGBTQ, poll shows
- EU does not share US concerns - Borrell
- 18 fundraisers aiding riots, crime, abortion, and genital mutilation that GoFundMe didn't shut down
- European nations reveal end date for Covid restrictions
- Protesters defy police threat with fuel cans
- Class dynamics: More thoughts on the Freedom Convoy
- Hypocrisy on display: Demonizing Freedom Convoy and praising BLM protests
- Black Death mortality not as widespread as long thought
- 'They used axes to spare the ammo': How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
- Evidence of Europe's first homo sapiens found in French cave
- Northern Ireland police were involved in 'collusive behaviours' in 11 loyalist murders during the Troubles, Ombudsman finds
- Mass graves mystery shows the danger of the politics of hysteria
- Human spines mounted on sticks found in 15th century graves in Peru, and archeologists think they know why
- Tattoos were for criminals and outcasts in ancient Greece
- Best of the Web: Anti-Putin Russian outlet fact-checks Putin's claim that Lenin conspired with the US to break up Russia into smaller countries... and finds it to be true!
- Tangled tale of NATO expansion at the heart of Ukraine crisis
- A comet impact 13,000 years ago may have reset ancient civilizations
- Genetic marker discovered for descendants of Robert the Bruce clan
- Oldest Buddhist temple discovered in Pakistan
- Comet's fiery destruction led to downfall ancient Hopewell
- Ancient Maya's sacred groves of cacao trees discovered
- 18,000 inscribed sherds documents life in ancient Egyptian city of Athribis
- New Anne Frank book sparks scandal in Netherlands: Claims family was betrayed by Jewish collaborator
- Researchers discover locations of ancient Maya sacred groves of cacao trees
- How the English failed at stamping out the Scots language
- Death, pain and injustice: How British soldiers massacred scores of civilians in the UK - Bloody Sunday
- Al Tantura: The memory of colonization
- We finally understand how black holes can release powerful flares
- Nuclear-fusion reactor smashes energy record
- Minor geomagnetic storm brings 40 recently launched Starlink satellites crashing down to earth
- Silver and chemicals found in wine and chocolate used to create antimicrobial textile coating
- Electromagnetic 'tug-of-war' lights up Jupiter's upper atmosphere
- Chimpanzees observed treating wounds of others using crushed insects
- Hidden magnitude-8.2 earthquake source of mysterious 2021 global tsunami
- World 1st: Hope for paralyzed as Israeli lab spinal cords restore mice mobility
- 'Supermountains' stretching across entire supercontinents controlled the evolution of life on Earth
- A 'treasure map' to find meteorites in Antarctica
- How realistic is the prospect of a 'quantum apocalypse'?
- Astronomers discover the first-ever 'wandering' black hole in our galaxy
- Non-invasive method to deliver drugs to the brain
- The discontinuous fossil record refutes Darwinian gradualism
- MIT Engineers create "impossible" new material: Stronger than steel, light as plastic
- Worlds can change: Puffy planets lose atmospheres & become super-earths
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Follow the Science? A Peek Behind the Curtain of Institutional Science
- Supermassive black hole flares may be due to magnetic 'reconnection'
- Everything is coming up "non-random"!
- New mode of flight found in tiny beetle
- Two young skiers killed by avalanche in French Alps
- Wrong place, wrong time: American robin turns up in Eastbourne, UK
- Waterspout hits Havana, Cuba
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - January 2022 - Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Iowa man identified as avalanche victim near West Yellowstone, Montana
- Seven Indian soldiers killed by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh
- 2 dogs maul man to death outside his New Mexico home
- Waterspout filmed off Sulawesi, Indonesia
- Heavy rains trigger deadly mudslide in Risaralda, Colombia - at least 14 killed
- Shallow 6.2 magnitude earthquake at Mid-Atlantic Ridge
- Woman attacked by shark at Esperance in Western Australia, scene of two previous fatal attacks
- South Africa - 2 dead, 4 missing and over 1,000 displaced after floods in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (UPDATE)
- Deep snow is forcing bison onto Interior Alaska roads
- Cyclone Batsirai kills 10, displaces 48,000 in Madagascar - 146 mph gusts recorded (UPDATE)
- Floods and torrential rain in Puerto Rico - 6 inches of rainfall in under 6 hours
- Ebeko Volcano erupts in Kuril Islands, Russia
- Nine killed in 3 days after more than 100 avalanches hit Austria (UPDATE)
- Power outages in Auckland, New Zealand following exceptional heavy rain - 17 inches in 26 hours
- Stunning photo captured from space: New eruption at Krakatoa Volcano
- Dead baby humpback whale found near Honolulu, Hawaii
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on February 8
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Montana and Idaho on February 4
- Meteor fireball over Washington and other states on February 4
- Meteor fireball over England on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on February 2
- Meteor fireball over Turkey on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Pakistan and India on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Georgia and other states on January 27
- Stunning meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan. 30)
- Meteor fireball over Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, Brazil on January 28
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Mexico on January 29
- Meteor fireball over UK, Ireland and the Netherlands on January 29
- Meteor fireball amazes citizens over Iquitos, Peru on January 27
- Meteor fireball over Missouri on January 29
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on January 26
- Meteor fireball over Tianjin, China on January 26
- Meteor fireball over North and South Carolina on January 26
- Did a Johns Hopkins study 'prove' lockdowns don't work? What we know so far
- Lassa fever confirmed in two people in England, not seen in country for 10 years
- Life insurance payouts skyrocket 258% as post-vaccine deaths rapidly accelerate
- Researchers identify osteoarthritis 'pain pathway'
- Flashback Best of the Web: South Sudan confirms outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
- New study shows none of the participants inoculated with COVID-19 became seriously ill, half didn't even become infected
- Pfizer & FDA lose battle in court and ordered to release all vaccine safety data
- Best of the Web: Robert Malone: Regarding the defense medical epidemiological database data dump
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Induced AIDS and the Return of HIV
- Indefinite rollout of mRNA vaccines in the coming years: 20 pathogens including HIV, influenza & many more!
- CDC admits natural immunity more protective than vax, yet hypes ICU, other perils for unvaxxed kids
- Best of the Web: Cancers coming back with a vengeance is very common after the COVID vax
- COVID spike protein and myocarditis study: The Covid 'vaccine' is a spike protein initiator
- Highly virulent HIV variant found circulating in Europe
- Covid is now no more deadly than the flu, Case Fatality Rate shows
- Israeli study offers strongest proof yet of vitamin D's power to fight COVID
- Moderna begins trials of HIV vaccine which relies on same dubious mRNA technology as some Covid jabs
- SOTT Focus: Pfizer/FDA Corruption, Lethal Batches, and Autopsies Reveal Covid-19 Jab Genocide
- Asymptomatic viral infections in newborns linked to respiratory infections later in life
- Best of the Web: The disease of modern medicine
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Man being devoured by hungry sharks tries apologizing to them
- Trudeau Orders All Geese Rounded Up And Shot For Honking In Solidarity With Truckers
- Amber alert issued for missing Canadian
- Biden promises to replace retiring quarterback Tom Brady with a woman of color
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Trudeau claims truckers only hate him because he's black
- Polite Canadian truck drivers ask evil, tyrannical government to 'please restore our freedoms if you don't mind, eh'
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
Quote of the Day
The World has only one problem, Psychopaths. There are two basic types of Psychopaths, Social and Anti-Social. The essential feature of Psychopaths is a Pervasive, Obssesive-Compulsive desire to force their delusions on others. Psychopaths completely disregard and violate the Rights of others, particularly the Freedom of Association which includes the right not to associate and the Right to Love.
Recent Comments
Macron and Fidelito are both the joker's at the king's court. When has France in any war in the 20th or 21st century been a factor? They need to...
hmmm. so the UK "simple" truss is speaking in two dimensional terms, the Russian is speaking in three dimensional terms. solving simple "truss"...
Sheesh, all he has to do is get rid of any corruption by Biden's permanently and the U.S. demigods will leave Ukraine alone? LOL
Maybe there are some "truckers" in Ukraine who might want to intercede - ah, scratch that - too easy to turn that into a false-flag. Maybe there...
Ok, nice what about a few abstract ideas. 1. Britain's influence on the situation. Remember Churchill had a lot of pull with FDR. The British seem...