Russia has decided to remove some of its diplomatic personnel from Ukraine. Moscow says it fears possible provocations., Moscow said on Saturday, arguing that the Western states may have some insights which haven't been shared with Russia.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on social media., we have indeed made a decision about some optimization of the staff at our missions in Ukraine."Israel on Friday also issued a travel warning for Ukraine and announced the evacuation of embassy workers and their families. The UK Foreign Office, which started to withdraw diplomats and their families in January, advised Brits on Friday to "leave [Ukraine] now while commercial means are still available."