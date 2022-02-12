© Sputnik/Angelina Timofeeva



"We did not manage to overcome [our disagreements]. Unfortunately, almost nine hours of negotiations ended without any visible, tangible results."

"I hope that we will meet again very soon and continue these negotiations. Everyone is determined to achieve a result."

A senior Russian official has publicly expressed his annoyance after the second round of negotiations between political advisers of theconcluded without any significant progress on Thursday night.Speaking at a late-night press conference,admitted thata treaty signed in 2015 in an attempt to de-escalate tensions in Ukraine's Donbass region.The Normandy Format was founded in 2014 when France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine met on the sidelines of a ceremony commemorating the 70th anniversary of the D-Day allied landings. The group convened to find a solution for the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which began in 2014 after the events of the Maidan, when violent street protests toppled the democratically elected government in Ukraine. A year later, the group helped create Minsk II, an accord intended to create a path for Kiev to solve its crisis.when political advisers came together in Paris for a round of discussions, with the idea of coming to a consensus on the future of the treaty agreed in Minsk seven years ago. Although the previous meeting was described as progressing the talks forward, Thursday's meeting appears to have been less successful.Kozak, in a briefing he gave alongside Ukrainian representative Andrey Yermak following the talks, mourned:despite having previously agreed to do so.Following Thursday's meeting,accusing them of refusing to "show the necessary firmness" during the talks, making them pointless.In turn, Yermak, who serves as chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, expressed hope that the advisers would talk again in the near future: