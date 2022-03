WHAT DO THE UKRAINIAN NEO-NAZIS REPRESENT?

© twitter

The enemy from within, the Rise Above Movement (RAM), was trained by the CIA in Ukraine

© twitter

ISRAEL'S MORAL CHALLENGE

Questions

"I have spoken to the Prime Minister of Israel. And I tell you frankly, and this may sound a bit insulting, but I think I have to say it: our relations are not bad, not bad at all. But relationships are tested at times like these, at the most difficult times, when help and support is needed. And I don't think he [Bennett] is wrapped up in our flag."

About the Author:

Thierry Meyssan is a political consultant and President-founder of the Réseau Voltaire (Voltaire Network).

The state-organized presence of neo-Nazis within the Ukrainian army is not anecdotal, even if it is not possible to quantify it in a certain way. On the other hand, it is easy to count their victims. In general indifference,This situation is one of the causes of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine. Israel is confronted for the first time with what it could never have imagined:Israel faces an unexpected problem in the Ukrainian crisis:If so, it is a moral duty for Tel Aviv to clarify its position on Jews supporting Nazis, regardless of any position on the Ukrainian crisis.The question is all the more cruel because the few American Jews who support or instrumentalize Ukrainian Nazi groups are a tiny group of a few hundred people,who are now in power in President Joe Biden's immediate circle.In February 2014, the "Revolution of Dignity," also known as "EuroMaidan," was a regime change sponsored by Straussian Victoria Nuland, assistant to Secretaries of State Hilary Clinton and John Kerry. In this context, a group of hooligan supporters of theoccupied the premises of the oblast governorate and beat up the employees of the former regime.who had been governor of Kharkiv during the former regime and one of the organizers of Euro 2012, authorized the formation of a paramilitary force of 12,000 men, around the hooligans of the "Sect 82" to defend the "revolution".The latter, known as theis a theoretician of Nazism. He had been the leader of thea neo-Nazi grouping that supported a Greater Ukraine and was violently anti-communist.Andriy Biletsky and Dmitro Yarosh founded together thewhich played the main role on Maidan Square in 2014. This openly anti-Semitic, homophobic structure was financed by the godfather of the Ukrainian mafia, the Jewish billionaire Ihor Kolomoysky. Internationally, the "Right Sector" is violently opposed to the European Union and intends instead to form. This is also the project of the Straussians who, since the 1992 Wolfowitz report, consider the European Union to be a more dangerous rival for the United States than Russia. You remember the intercepted telephone conversation between Ms. Nuland and the US ambassador, in which she exclaimed: "fuck the European Union" (sic).is an agent of NATO's stay-behind networkswith the Emir Doku Umarov, under the watchful eye of Victoria Nuland, who was the US ambassador to NATO at the time. Yarosh gathered neo-Nazis from all over Europe and Islamists from the Middle East to wage jihad in Chechnya against Russia. Later,(also known as "Tryzub"), a small group glorifying Ukrainian collaboration with the Nazis. According to Stepan Bandera, genuine Ukrainians are of Scandinavian or proto-Germanic origin, unfortunately, they have mixed with Slavs, the Russians, whom they must fight and dominate. At the end of 2013, Yarosh's men and the youth of another Nazi group were trained in street fighting by NATO instructors in Poland. I was heavily criticized when I revealed this case because I had quoted a satirical newspaper as a note, however the Polish Prosecutor General opened an investigation which, of course, never came to fruition because it would have implicated the Minister of Defense [ 1 ].By the summer of 2014, thealready included all these neo-Nazi groups, but not only them.which they did with pleasure. Their pay was increased to more than twice that of regular soldiers. The Battalion took the city of Marinka from the self-proclaimed Donestk People's Republic, where they massacred "separatists."In September 2014, the interim government tasked the National Guard with absorbing the Azov Battalion and removing some Nazi leaders from the outfit.In the October 2014 elections, two former Nazi leaders of the Azov Regiment,(National Assembly). While the "white führer" sat alone, Petrenko joined the parliamentary group supporting President Petro Poroshenko.In March 2015, the Minister of the Interior (still Arsen Avakov) negotiated with the Pentagon for military training to be given by U.S. Special Forces to the Azov Regiment as part ofBut immediately Representatives John Conyers, Jr. (Democrat, Michigan) and Ted Yoho (Republican, Florida) denounced this as folly. They argued that arming Islamists in Afghanistan had made possible the formation of al-Qaeda and the spread of terrorism. They convinced their colleagues thatThe congressmen therefore forbade the Pentagon to pursue and arm the Azov Regiment with rocket launchers (MANPADs) during the vote on the defense budget [ 2 ]. However, the Pentagon returned to the charge and succeeded in having the amendment withdrawn. [ 3 ], prompting protests from the Simon Wiesenthal Center.During this period,(Republican, Arizona), a supporter of Russia's enemies, after having maintained links with the leaders of al-Qaeda and Daesh in Libya, Lebanon and Syria [ 4 ],. He warmly congratulated these brave Nazis who defy Russia as he had once congratulated these brave jihadists.They came from all over the West, including Brazil, Croatia, Spain, the United States, France, Greece, Italy, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Scandinavia, the United Kingdom and Russia. However,which is guaranteed by Germany and France,The Azov Regiment also organizedso that the whole Regiment comprised about 10,000 men and at least twice as many "sympathizers. Andriy Biletsky could declare thatTwo reports by Prince Zeid Raad al-Hussein, in his capacity as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, mention the war crimes committed by the Azov Regiment [ 5 ].A huge number of media outlets have devoted reports to Ukrainian neo-Nazi groups. All of them, without exception, were horrified by the ideology and violence of the Azov Regiment. As an example, the Huffington Post warned against the complacency of Ukrainian politicians in an article titled: "Note to Ukraine: Stop whitewashing the political record" [ 6 ].In 2018, the FBI again came into conflict with the CIA. This time it was over 7 ].After thewhich killed 51 people and injured 49 in October 2019, 39 members of the US House of Representatives wrote to the State Department to demand that the Azov Regiment be labeled a "foreign terrorist organization" (FTO) because the terrorist had frequented the Ukrainian organization.In 2020, billionaire Erik Prince, the founder of the private armyPrince hoped to eventually take control of the Ukrainian arms industry inherited from the Soviet Union [ 8 ].It recognizes the enjoyment of human and civil rights and fundamental freedoms only for Ukrainians of Scandinavian or Germanic origin, but not for those of Slavic origin.At the suggestion of Victoria Nuland, on November 2, 2021, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointedIt is important to keep in mind that(originally for Ms. Nuland who is now American).In eight years, from regime change to the Russian military operation not included, neo-Nazis in Ukraine have killed at least 14,000 Ukrainians.President Zelensky replied to his Russian counterpart who denounced a "bunch of neo-Nazis" in power in Kiev that it was impossible because he was Jewish. As this was not enough, on the sixth day of the conflict,where 33,000 Jews were massacred by the Nazis. Not only was he not supporting the Nazis, but the Russians were erasing their crimes.Without waiting, thethe Israeli institution that preserves the memory of the Nazi "final solution of the Jewish question", issued an angry statement. It seemed outrageous to the Israelis that Russia would compare the Ukrainian far right with the Nazis of the Shoah and even more so that it would bomb a place of memory.The Ukrainian president had lied. Then the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Preskov, invited the Yad Vashem Memorial to send a delegation to Ukraine to see for themselves, under the protection of the Russian army, what President Putin was talking about.A great silence followed. What if the Kremlin, like the Simon Wiesenthal Center, was telling the truth? What if the Straussian Jews in the United States, the Ukrainian Jewish leader Ihor Kolomoysky and his employee the Jewish president Volodymyr Zelensky were working with real Nazis?Immediately, thethen phoned the Ukrainian president, whose bad faith was evident to all. Presented as yet another attempt at peace,Confused by his findings,whom he had left the day before. He was also phoning various heads of NATO member states.It would be desirable for Naftali Bennett to make public what he has verified, but it is unlikely. He would have to open a forgotten file, that of the relations between certain Zionists and the Nazis. Why, then, did David Ben Gurion insist that Ze'ev Jabotinsky, the founder of revisionist Zionism, was a fascist and possibly a Nazi? Who were the Jews who, before Adolf Hitler came to power, warmly welcomed an official delegation of the Nazi party, the NSDAP, to Palestine while it was practicing pogroms in Germany? Who negotiated the 1933 transfer agreement (the so-called "Haavara Agreement") and maintained an office in Berlin until 1939? How did half-Jew Vollrath von Maltzan become the purveyor of Zyklon B gas to the death camps? So many questions that historians usually leave unanswered. And today, is it true, as many witnesses claim, that Professor Leo Strauss taught his Jewish students that they had to build their own dictatorship, using the same methods as the Nazis, to protect themselves from a new Shoah?On the contrary, when asked about the support of the Jewish state, President Zelensky replied:Israel should withdraw from the Ukrainian conflict. If it suddenly changes his mind about something else and gets into a fight with Washington, you'll know why. 1 ] " Ukraine: Poland trained putchists two months in advance ", by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network, 19 April 2014. 2 ] " U.S. House Passes 3 Amendments By Rep. Conyers To Defense Spending Bill To Protect Civilians From Dangers Of Arming and Training Foreign Forces ", John Conyers, Jr., June 11, 2015. 3 ] " Congress Has Removed a Ban on Funding Neo-Nazis From Its Year-End Spending Bill ", James Carden, The Nation, January 14, 2016. 4 ] " John McCain, Conductor of the "Arab Spring" and the Caliph ", by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network, 18 August 2014. 5 ] Report on the human rights situation in Ukraine 16 November 2015 to 15 February 2016 and Report on the human rights situation in Ukraine 16 February to 15 May 2016, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. February and November 2016. 6 ] "Note to Ukraine: Stop Whitewashing the Political Record", Nikolas Kozloff, Huffington Post, March 25, 2015. USA vs Robert Rundo, Robert Boman, Tyler Laube and Aaron Eason , Central district of California, October 20, 2018. 8 ] Exclusive : Documents Reveal Erik Prince's $10 Billion Plan to Make Weapons and Create a Private Army in Ukraine, Simon & Schuster, Time, July 7, 2021.