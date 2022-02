© YouTube/Office of the President of Ukraine



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has condemned Russia's decision to recognize two separatist republics in the eastern Donbass region, calling the move a violation of his country's sovereignty.Speaking during a televised address on Tuesday morning, Zelensky accused Moscow of undermining diplomatic efforts to resolve fighting with separatists in the Donbass, saying President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk republics violated agreements negotiated in Minsk."Ukraine unequivocally qualifies the recent actions of the Russian Federation as a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state," he said. "All responsibility for the consequences of these decisions rests with Russia's political leadership."Late on Monday, the Russian president said his government would "immediately" recognize the two republics - created in the wake of Ukraine's 2014 EuroMaidan coup - andDespite months of predictions of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine from Western leaders,"We can clearly distinguish between the provocations and the offensive of the aggressor's troops. Truth is on our side. And we will never hide the truth from you.Putin's decision to recognize the republics comes as the forces loyal to the breakaway republics and Kiev's military accused each other of heavy shelling across the contact lines. The flare-up triggered a mass evacuation of Donbass residents to nearby Russian territories across the border.Russia's action in the Donbass was earlier condemned by the United States, by the UN secretary-general, the NATO military alliance, and the European Union, which immediately vowed to impose retaliatory sanctions.Though Zelensky said Ukraine is "not afraid" of Moscow, he nonetheless"This further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party," the NATO Secretary General wrote in a Monday statement following Putin's announcement. He added that Donetsk and Lugansk are "part of Ukraine."Stoltenberg further claimed Putin's announcement is an attempt to "stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again."In his address,Putin saidincluding the assurance that Ukraine would never join NATO. The presidentwith then-US President Bill Clinton, but the West has since distanced itself from Moscow significantly. Other requests included a stop to the US-led military bloc's expansion, as well as for current bloc members to renounce military activity in Ukraine."Some NATO member states are concerned about Ukraine joining, and we have gotten signals from European capitals saying, 'What are you worried about, it won't join NATO tomorrow' - but what about the day after tomorrow? And the day after that?" he said.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that he had discussed "the events of the last hours" with US President Joe Biden and was planning to chat with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a meeting of Kiev's National Security and Defense Council. The urgency of the situation was such thatMinutes later, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that President Joerelated to today's blatant violation of Russia's international commitments," she said.France on Monday condemned Russia's decision to recognize "separatist regions in eastern Ukraine" as a violation of the country's sovereignty. President Emmanuel Macron has called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council and for EU sanctions to be imposed in response.Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement recognizing the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states is "clearly a unilateral violation of Russia's international commitments and an attack on Ukraine's sovereignty," Macron said in a statement The French leader then got on the phone to his US counterpart JoeAccording to Berlin, all three leaders agreed that Russia's "unilateral step" is a violation of the Minsk Protocol - an effort by Germany, France and Russia to mediate the conflict in Ukraine - and "will not remain unanswered.""Germany, France and the US harshly condemn the Russian president's decision," said the German readout of the call.European Commission President Ursulato Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.In his speech on Monday evening,"The secretary-general is greatly concerned by the decision by the Russian Federation related to the status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine,"Guterres also called for a "peaceful settlement" of the conflict in the Donbass in line with a series of agreements struck in Minsk,Putin cited the failure of the Minsk agreements to halt fighting between separatist forces and Ukrainian troops in the country's east, saying Kiev is "not interested in peaceful solutions" and is planning a "Blitzkrieg" in the Donbass. While a ceasefire was arranged following negotiations in 2014 and 2015, Putin saidReacting to the decision, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had requested an "urgent" meeting at the UN Security Council, citing "Russia's illegal actions."While the treaties of friendship and cooperation between Russia and the newly recognized republics of Donetsk and Lugansk are still in the draft stage, the Russian State Duma released the proposed documents on Monday night. They will include common defense against external aggression and the right to use each other's military infrastructure.- have now been published on the legislature's website Of particular interest isThe Kremlin has already ordered Russian troops to deploy in the two areas as peacekeepers, pending a formal treaty on military cooperation.between the contracting parties, and obligates both Russia and the republics to "develop and implement an agreed set of measures to regulate the regime of entry into and exit from their territory of citizens of third countries."in their territories and create conditions to preserve and develop" these identities while guaranteeing individual and collective minority rights "without being subjected to any attempts of assimilation against their will."