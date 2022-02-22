© YouTube/Office of the President of Ukraine



NATO 'condemns' Russia's recognition of Donbass republics NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia's decision "undermines" Ukraine's sovereignty

© Alexandra Beier/Getty Images



Zelensky speaks with Biden and Johnson after Russia recognizes Donbass

© Getty Images / Doug Mills-Pool



France responds to Russia's Donbass recognition Paris wants an urgent

© Getty Images/Thierry Monasse



UN chief assesses Russia's move to recognize Donbass republics

© Getty Images / Pacific Press / LightRocket / Lev Radin



Details of new Donbass treaties emerge

© AP / Sputnik / Kremlin Pool

