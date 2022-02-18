Between 1947 and 1989, the United States tried to change other nations' governments 72 times ; That's a remarkable number. It includes 66 covert operations and six overt ones.



Most covert efforts to replace another country's government failed.



During the Cold War, for instance, 26 of the United States' covert operations successfully brought a U.S.-backed government to power; the remaining 40 failed.



I found 16 cases in which Washington sought to influence foreign elections by covertly funding, advising and spreading propaganda for its preferred candidates, often doing so beyond a single election cycle. Of these, the U.S.-backed parties won their elections 75 percent of the time.



My research found that after a nation's government was toppled, it was less democratic and more likely to suffer civil war, domestic instability and mass killing. At the very least, citizens lost faith in their governments.

"Believe me, you will acquire immortal fame such as no other sovereign of Russia ever had," said Grigoriy Potemkin, a prominent adviser to Catherine the Great, when offering the empress counsel in 1780 on plans to wrest Crimea away from Ottoman suzerainty.



"This glory will open the way to still further and greater glory."

On April 26, 1954 The decree of the Presidium of the USSR Supreme Soviet transferring the Crimea Oblast from the Russian SFSR to the Ukrainian SSR. Taking into account the integral character of the economy, the territorial proximity and the close economic and cultural ties between the Crimea Province and the Ukrainian SSR...

America's national security has depended not one whit on the status of Russian-speaking Crimea and the Donbas

What Washington lame brains did not understand that triggering "regime change" in Kiev in February 2014 would reopen this entire bloodsoaked history of sectarian and political strife?