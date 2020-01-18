© Waldemar Engler/ Wikimedia Commons



"If the German remains an adversary, he is not less a European and an

homme d'ordre

... The Russian is a barbarian, an Asiatic, a corrupt and poisonous element, with which any contact is perilous and any compromise, lethal."

About the author



Professor of history at the Université de Montréal. He has published widely on Soviet relations with the West.