© Dan Kitwood / Pool via REUTERS



The Czech Republic's internal spat over the 2014 ammunition depot explosions shows no signs of calming down, with President Milos Zeman refusing to accept Prague's security service's conclusions that Russia is to blame.The dispute has now become so intense that both the country's Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Minister of Justice Marie Benesova have gone on the attack against Zeman.In October and December 2014, explosions took place at arms depots in Vrbetice, killing two people., before later announcing that the Russian Embassy in the capital would be reduced to match the size of the Czech delegation in Moscow.However, despite the conclusions of his country's intelligence services, the Czech president is not convinced. Speaking on Sunday, Zeman told radio station Frekvence 1 that he is not convinced that there is only one explanation for the explosions, noting thatIn response, Babis explained that there is only one theory for what happened."I explained to the president that," Babis said, according to Russian news agency RIA Novosti. "It is possible that there were more versions [in the past]. But I can't explain why the president insists that there is more than one version [today]."Justice head Benesova also backed up the prime minister, noting that the country only has one theory, blaming Russian military intelligence.Moscow has denied any involvement, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling the allegations "inflammatory and unfriendly."