Poland and Russia must lay "old ghosts to rest" as the US exploits their bitter strife to its own advantage, former Polish President Lech Walesa - who led the fight against Communist rule - told RT."We can't change history," the former president told RT. Still, Walesa - whose Solidarity trade union movement led the struggle against the Communist rule and Soviet influence in his homeland in the 1980s - said it is high time the two nations laid "the old ghosts to rest" and started cooperating.The move sparked an angry reaction from Russia, which has long been dissatisfied with Warsaw's policy of WWII revisionism, including the removal of monuments to Soviet soldiers who died to liberate Poland from the Nazis.The situation then spiraled into a diplomatic row as Warsaw continued to level accusations against Moscow. Russia, in turn, argued that Poland was "rewriting history," while the US and Germany rushed to the defense of their NATO ally. This disagreement led to Polish President Andrzej Duda snubbing a Holocaust remembrance ceremony in Jerusalem, simply because the Israelis had Russian President Vladimir Putin speak at the event but did not offer Duda the chance to do so.This did nothing to calm the situation, and in late January Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski demanded that Russia pay its dues for what he called "war crimes" and "occupation" during the Communist rule.Even now, other nations still benefit from the continued and largely senseless rivalry between Moscow and Warsaw, he warned.Even now, countries like the US - which Warsaw sees as a sort of bastion, helping protect it from the perceived threat posed by its eastern neighbor Russia - might in fact be pursuing its own goals under the guise of help.The former dissident and Nobel Peace Prize laureate recalled how Washington said it supported his anti-Communist movement while simultaneously cozying up to Moscow under Mikhail Gorbachev."If we could come to an agreement with Russia, it would shock all of Europe and the US. They use the discord between us to their advantage."He also said that the ever-increasing American military presence on Polish soil, hailed by the current authorities as a boon to national defense, is in fact senseless and does not enhance Poland's security.It is not just some outside influence that drives Poland towards constant conflicts with Russia, though. Many national politicians are ready to sacrifice international relations to their own narrow political goals as well, Walesa believes. He explains that political leaders simply have no new ideas to offer their voters, and thus prefer to stir up nationalist sentiments and cling to outdated boogeyman stories.Initial attempts at reconciliation between the two nations after the collapse of the Soviet Union were soon abandoned, and what we hear now is "the voices of populists and rabble-rousers" that managed to take power and hijack the agenda amid the lack of more sound political ideas.The former president holds quite critical views on the EU as well. He did admit that Poland's membership of the bloc helped it to move forward and adapt to the changing world. Despite this, he is under no illusion as to where the union is heading.Yet the EU bureaucrats continue with their daily routines while sticking to the same old habits and simply silencing any dissenting voices.To resolve these issues, the Poles, together with other Europeans, need to abandon the logic of confrontation and turn to genuine dialog instead - a dialog that should involve Russia as well."I'd say we're all living in the era of discourse and discussions. We can find a different kind of solution. We need to reconcile with Russia. We need to leave the past behind and start building something new."