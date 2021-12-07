© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov



Despite worsening relations between Moscow and the West, Russia's interests cannot be ignored, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö has said,"With the Russians, the most important thing is not to undermine relations and not to ignore them," the Finnish leader explained in an interview published by The Sunday Times over the weekend.He gave the example of the former mayor of the Finnish city of Turku, who, he said, met with Vladimir Putin several times in the early 1990s (before Putin became President of Russia)Still, the president added, "One must be firm in one's position."Explaining the potential for military tensions on Russia's vast border, Niinistö said,In 2018, Finland hosted a summit for discussions between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, the president of the United States at the time. Last week, Finland announced that it was prepared to host a meeting soon between Putin and current American incumbent Joe Biden. The two leaders are set to have a video call Tuesday, during which they will discuss the status of Ukraine, among other issues.During the Cold War, Finland was known for its practice of abiding by the Soviet Union's foreign policy rules while maintaining its national sovereignty and separate political system. This was sometimes referred to pejoratively as "Finlandization."