The Russian General Prosecutor's Office has announced that it intends to bring a case against the Ukrainian government in Europe's top rights court, over a range of issues stemming from the 2014 Maidan and the country's civil war.In a statement released on Thursday, officials in Moscow revealed that they had applied to the European Court of Human Rights with an inter-state complaint for the first time. According to the release, they areA series of bloody incidents defined the 2014 conflict, including the deaths dozens of supporters of the uprising at the hands of police, and 39 anti-Maidan protesters killed when activists torched the Trade Unions House in Odessa. Dozens of Maidan supporters were killed by sniper fire on Kiev's central square in February of that year, in an incident which has never properly been investigated. Some historians, such as Canadian-Ukrainian professor Ivan Katchanovski, have questioned whetherIn addition, prosecutors request that the court investigate "the practice ofCiting Kiev's ongoing policy of pushing the Russian language out of everyday life, with laws requiring Ukrainian to be used in a range of settings, Moscow officials say their complaint coversAnother area of contention is. Built in the Soviet-era, Ukrainian officials have shut off supplies in protest over the 2014 re-absorption of the territory by Russia, sparking a water crisis across the region. Moscow has now invested significant sums in restoring access to fresh water.Also in the complaint is the case of, as fighting raged in the region. The statement attributesand "the refusal to provide the necessary assistance to Russian officials investigating the crimes committed."Earlier this year, justices ordered the country to release jailed opposition figure Alexey Navalny, a decision which Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko described as "interference" in Moscow's legal system and sovereign affairs.Then, earlier in July,, ruling in favor of a group of complainants who said that their partnerships were not being adequately recognized. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blasted that decision, saying that "according to our constitution, it is impossible." A series of constitutional amendments passed after a nationwide vote last year included a commitment to protecting "the institution of marriage as a union of a man and a woman."