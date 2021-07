© Sputnik



Putin says Ukrainian reunification with Donbass now nearly lost cause, as Kiev prefers to play the 'victim', not to work for peace

Russia's president has claimed that much of Ukraine is historically and ethnically Russian, and Kiev's turn to the West since the 2014 Kiev Maidan amounts to a rejection of its deep ties with Moscow and its political reality.In an article published on the Kremlin's website on Monday, President Vladimir Putin described how almost all of the Eastern European nation had fallen under the Russian Empire, and how Ukrainians and Russians can trace their culture and history back through shared roots."Thus," he argued, "modern Ukraine is entirely the brainchild of the Soviet era. We know and remember that, to a large extent,According to him,The status of the disputed, when it was signed over by then-Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, in what amounted to a technicality given the lack of internal borders in the USSR. However, after the fall of the Soviet Union, Crimea was governed from Kiev until it was reabsorbed by Russia in 2014.According to Putin, the shared interests of both the Russian and Ukrainian people were ignored by those behind the 2014 Maidan and those supporting the uprising from abroad.The president went on to criticize. "The most disgusting thing is that Russians in Ukraine are forced not only to renounce their roots, from generations of ancestors, but also to believe that Russia is their enemy," he said."It is no exaggeration to say thatHowever, while lamenting the tense state of affairs between Moscow and Kiev, the Russian president backed Ukrainians' right to self-determination. He said there are many reasons why a country would choose to go its own way as a separate nation."How should we handle this?" Putin asked. "There can only be one answer: with respect!""We respect the Ukrainian language and traditions," he continued, "and the desire of Ukrainians to see their state free, safe and prosperous."However, Putin said, the implications of ongoing disputes within the Eastern European nation were catastrophic.Terrible, irreparable losses.""Russia did everything to stop fratricide," he went on, arguing that Moscow sees no other way out of the bitter dispute than for Kiev to honor the Minsk Agreements that were intended to provide a roadmap to ending the conflict. However, he said, talks with Ukrainian officials have fallen flat because "they prefer to exploit the image of a 'victim of external aggression' and trade in Russophobia."Insisting that Kiev is using the conflict to its advantage in dealing with the West, Putin also claimed thatIn addition, he said, the Minsk protocols could be readily implemented but, in his words, "contradict the whole logic of the anti-Russia project" and would undermine "the constant cultivation of the image of an internal and external enemy."Fighting between Kiev's forces and those loyal to the two breakaway self-proclaimed Donbass Republics has escalated in recent months, with a number of civilian casualties reported. A tense standoff between Ukrainian forces and Russian soldiers across the frontier sparked concerns of an all-out conflict earlier this year, until Moscow announced that its units would be redeployed and that readiness exercises had been concluded.What then would we talk about?"