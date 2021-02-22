© Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko



Ukraine has condemned a series of searches in Belarus targeting journalists and rights activists, but the scolding comes amid Kiev's own full-blown crackdown on opposition press and politicians at home - fully supported by the US.Strongly denouncing the recent events in Belarus "where authorities continue (to) pressure and persecute journalists," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko lashed out at Minsk in a statement on Sunday."The entire democratic world recognizes mass media as the fourth estate and does not interfere with their professional activities. Attacks on freedom of speech, endangering the lives and well-being of journalists in Belarus, constitute outright violations of these basic principles," the statement reads.Earlier this week, Belarusian police conducted a series of searches across the country. According to authorities, the operation targeted individuals allegedly linked to stirring up the civil unrest that has been plaguing the country since last summer's contested presidential elections. Among others, the searches targeted multiple journalists and rights activists. Law enforcement officials said they seized some $80,000 in cash, assorted documents linking the suspects to foreign entities, as well as drugs and even weaponry.The outlets had their assets blocked, as well as being ordered not to move money out of the country.The package, was targeted with sanctions by Kiev authorities over alleged "financing of terrorism."Kiev promised the restrictions would affect "all the property that Mr Medvedchuk owns."Kiev's offensive against the opposition politicians and press. The US Embassy said it supported Kiev's "efforts to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity through sanctions," stressing that Medvedchuk has been under US sanctions since 2014, over his alleged role in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine. However, the European Union has been less supportive of Zelensky's clampdown.