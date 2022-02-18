Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), BMO (Bank of Montreal), Scotiabank, TD Bank Canada, and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) were all hit with unexplainable outages on Wednesday evening. Users began reporting issues with banks around 1600-1700 ET, Downdector data showed.
Comment: The above Tweet "no longer exists" for whatever reason.
In response, RBC tweeted, "We are currently experiencing technical issues with our online and mobile banking, as well as our phone systems."
BMO customers also reported issues. One customer said, "I'm having trouble and money transfer just auto gets rejected for no reason. Not going over my limit, all info is verified correct and receiving bank says no issues on their end.""Our experts are investigating and working to get this fixed as quickly as possible, but we have no ETA to provide at this time. We appreciate your patience."
There were countless stories of banking customers who experienced trouble accessing their funds yesterday evening. No bank explained the source of the outrage, but essential to note the outage comes, as we said above, days after Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act.
The power gives the federal government direct access to banks to force any business conducted with Freedom Convoy protesters and affiliates to freeze their bank accounts. Trust in the banking system among depositors is crucial to prevent bank runs. Freezing accounts of people linked to the protests can incite fear.
Comment: Which was probably the idea: "See what we can do to you if you don't listen to us?!"
Google Trends shows Canadians have panic searched "bank run," first jumped on Tuesday then went parabolic on Wednesday, right around the time the bank outages were reported.
Others posted memes about how Bitcoin prevents Trudeau from freezing your money."Do you think people will keep their money in institutions that now can easily freeze it from them?" one Twitter user said.
One Twitter user wasn't surprised about what has unfolded: "Government threatens to freeze their money in your bank >> people panic to take their money out of the bank so they can survive >> bank outages >> surprised Pikachu face."
Some on the fringe said, "Take all your money out of banks. Buy gold silver crypto and ammo."
Comment: Considering how desperate Trudeau (and those who back him) is to clamp down on what is one of the best organized and most thought out demonstrations against Totalitarian Covid mandates to date - it wouldn't surprise us to learn that they were behind this - in an effort to instill the chaos required to bring about their version of "order".