Pfizer Inc said on Friday it had withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, after failing to meet the drug regulator's demand for a local safety and immunogenicity study.The decision, in the near future. Both countries are running their immunisation campaigns using other products.Indian health officials say they generally ask for so-called bridging trials to determine if a vaccine is safe and generates an immune response in its citizens. There are, however, provisions under India's rules to waive such trials in certain conditions.The US company, which was the first drugmaker to seek emergency approval in India for its vaccine developed with Germany's BioNTech, made the withdrawal decision after a meeting with India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Wednesday."Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time," Pfizer said in a statement."Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and re-submit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future." Reuters was the first to break the news.Both companies had applied for approval of their vaccines after Pfizer, and their trials are ongoing in India. Local company Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is running trials for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, which is expected to be approved this month or next.