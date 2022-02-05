MindMatters: Follow the Science? A Peek Behind the Curtain of Institutional Science
Fri, 04 Feb 2022 00:00 UTC
Today on MindMatters we read some excerpts from Iain McGilchrist's recent book The Matter with Things on the nature of institutional science, with a case study on one of its worst offenders: public health.
Running Time: 00:52:51
Download: MP3 — 72.6 MB
Harrison Koehli co-hosts SOTT Radio Network's MindMatters, and is an editor for Red Pill Press. He has been interviewed on several North American radio shows about his writings on the study of ponerology. In addition to music and books, Harrison enjoys tobacco and bacon (often at the same time) and dislikes cell phones, vegetables, and fascists (commies too).
Adam joined the editorial team in 2014 and is a co-host of MindMatters. His particular interests include philosophy, history, exercise science, and technology. He particularly dislikes Critical Race Theory and people who're so afraid of death that they prevent others from living. He also knows kung fu.
Reader Comments
Follow the Science...Not the real one, of course. You commoners are too stupid to read and comprehend it.
Stick to our Media Experts and Smooth Talkers !
Even if you just think about this: a government requires the inoculation of ALL its population, including the police and the army, of an experimental drug whose short-term and especially long-term effects are not known. What's more, he goes to great lengths not to leave even a control group of uninoculated. Isn't this, by itself, an incomprehensible and potentially suicidal gesture?
Sure, they tell me, but governments can be controlled by an external power: the Italian government, for example, is certainly controlled by Americans who may very well want to destroy or damage Italy for their own reasons. Probably, but the problem is that Americans adopt the same strategy even in their own homes, they use the same treatment to their own people, to their own army, to their own police. Moreover, at the same time, they carry out rash provocations towards their geopolitical enemies trusting precisely on that military power that (perhaps) they are undermining from within, on that economic power and national cohesion that they are certainly undermining through confinements, the artificial division of people between vaccinated and unvaccinated, through mass immigration and through an incredibly stupid and defeatist ideology.
In short, all these facts do not seem to want to fit together in a coherent framework. Of course, I am aware that many reconstructions try to do it with more or less credible results: the most recurrent and most important objection is always the same: it is no longer the governments of the nations that actually command, but a series of transnational economic subjects that they check. This is certainly at least partly true, above all for the minor and middle states, less so, it seems to me, for the large states, especially the USA. Besides, we're not talking about aliens. It is difficult to think that these backward entities, such as large investment funds, big pharma and big tech, do not have a precise matrix in Anglo-Saxon capitalism, that they are not closely linked with the American deep state with the Pentagon and all its agencies, that they do not control them and are in turn controlled by them: I see this as a correlated system of power. Just to give an example, think about which pharmaceutical companies were chosen for the lucrative business of "vaccines": practically only the American ones.
In short, it is difficult to get a precise and comprehensive idea of what is happening: it seems to be faced with a sort of Godel theorem: if the reconstruction of the facts is complete, then it is not coherent, if it is coherent, then it is not complete. .
How can these elites, while still rooted in the US and other Western states, think of retaining their power and indeed of increasing it, destroying the very foundations on which they are founded, the middle class and the economic, political and military power of those societies in which they were formed? And why should they do it if they are already firmly in command? Why destroy the widespread economy of the West to favor a handful of American companies? Why even depopulate by killing the living rather than preventing births? All this is reminiscent of something absurdly extremist like Mao's cultural revolution or Pol Pot's agricultural communism, something that even if by a miracle it could work, would lead to a final situation inevitably worse than the starting one.
More than a coherent plan it seems to witness an almost instinctive, automatic behavior, similar to that of a cancer that in its blind fury of expanding without limit ends up killing the organism of which it is host and with it, inevitably, itself. . We see a great display of strategy, but the final objectives seem inconsistent, foggy, inconsistent. That evil is really as trivial as the much-quoted Hanna said?
And if a good part of the explanation really lies in imbecility, is it good news or bad news?
FREE Saturday February 5th from 7pm EST "This film marks a new era in Health Freedom for the future of humanity. Truth, Peace and Freedom for all." -A. Kaufman MD
My background includes time in a pharmacology PhD program. What strikes me is the dependence on the publication and grant process and the narrowness of vision of the scientists. Compartmentalism or silos of research do block scientific progress because break troughs are connections between silos. Heinlein was right. My thinking is due to multiple disciplines and interests and a goal of truth and consciousness.
Science development and research has become dogmatic and bureaucratic. This is not accidental, though corruption of values plays apart. In the age of reason scientific materialism took command of science. The ideas of the ether and intelligent design became religious superstition. This has blocked research into these areas. There are scientists who are breaking through this paradigm.
The manipulation of science for social engineering, financial gain and corruption has been occurring throughout my lifetime. A senior scientist whistleblower at CDC stated he was directed to change data requirements for a study on autism related to jabs to make autistic data for black children not be significant. Think about this. Autism is rising at an incredible rate and the CDC intentionally and fraudulently changed scientific results to make a vaccine seen as safe.
"We recognize Evidence-Based Medicine (EBM) when it is inspired by the principles of primary prevention, prophylaxis and personalized therapy, functional to the maintenance or restoration of health, understood as respect for the physiological dynamic balance of the circadian biorhythms of the neuro-endocrine systems . We do not accept the reductionist approach of Modern Medicine, based on the evaluation of the single organ and its functions and NOT on the correlations existing between the diseased organ and any other organ and how these influence each other, thus acting on the general health of the body in its complexity and entirety. We do not consider Medicine a science, but an art which, through the study of anatomy, physiology, biology, biochemistry, anthropology, allows us to know the functional, organic, psychic and spiritual needs of the human being for stay healthy. Medicine is one and has a scientific basis, but it also requires closeness, ethics, availability for assistance, humanity, empathy, listening, competence, courage . "
"Today the doctor's training is subjected to strong economic and political influences, and his work is limited by guidelines drawn up by scientific societies that are not always free from conflicts of interest. In addition, the medical-scientific update relating to diagnostic technologies and health devices is partly funded directly by the pharmaceutical industry.The mere expression of doubts or perplexities is punished today, as if it were not an integral part of the decision-making process of care.We therefore claim the right to exercise our sacred and precious work as doctors in full freedom and independence, without conflicts of interest and without having to answer to third parties: our goal is and must always remain the protection of human health. : understood in the physical (absence of disease), psychic, social and spiritual sense.The models of health, healthcare and care that we intend to promote and develop must act on the determinants of health, including environmental, socio-economic and cultural ones, must privilege the care of the person and not just the disease, favoring an adequate lifestyle (nutrition and healthy physical activity, exposure to sunlight, pure air, healthy environments, healthy sociability) avoiding as much as possible the use of drugs, according to the ancient principle of "Primum non nocere". We will oppose the medicalization of health, the invention of diseases and denounce ineffective treatments linked to the logic of profit alone, fighting for the independence of the health system and scientific research and against all conflicts of interest."
"The protection of collective health will therefore not be able to leverage obligations and constraints, which can oppose constitutional rights and any medical decision can never harm the dignity of every single individual and his community, both during his life and in the moment of accompaniment to death.We therefore claim, together with all the other health professionals, without whom our work would be impossible, our dignity as doctors, in order to be able to operate in full freedom and independence of judgment, without any economic, political or administrative constraint, free to express the our doubts and to broaden our knowledge about treatments, with the primary objective of protecting the health of the human being.We refuse to enslave our work to the economic or social interests of industry or politics, committing ourselves instead to full respect for the freedom of choice of treatment. "
Finally, the invitation to other associations that share the manifesto to join in order to create, all together, synergistic forces and resources capable of overcoming the current pressure of institutionalized obligations and official protocols and the abuses perpetrated by professional associations:
The Society of Medicine will welcome individual operators and Associations who wish to engage in this process of change, research, training, care for individual citizens and the entire population. "
Yes, what is needed now is, precisely, TO JOIN FORCES because there is a lot to do and change and individuals and associations themselves, although rich in members, are not strong enough.In these times of authoritarian, blackmail and liberal-killing drift, we need a well-organized network of entities and individuals who are able to work in unison with concrete, clear and shared objectives.What is needed now is also THE POSSIBILITY OF A FREE AND SERENITY COMPARISON suitable for the exchange of medical-scientific knowledge, but also of culture at 360 °. In fact, only through a respectful dialogue between the different experiences in the field of medicine and the interaction with other sciences and fields of knowledge, it is possible to build a true culture of health.
All too recently humanity has experienced a painful lesson by being coerced by the scientific fraternity and has found itself wanting for answers.
If science is being used against humanity then humanity needs to reevaluate its relationship with science.