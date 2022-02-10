In an earnings release published on Tuesday, Pfizer estimated that it would earn between $98 billion and $102 billion in revenue this year. Pfizer expects to earn $32 billion in revenue from its Covid-19 vaccine alone, with another $22 billion of revenue from its Paxlovid antiviral Covid-19 pill.
"The midpoint of the guidance range for revenues represents 23% growth from 2021 revenues," the company declared in the report.
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine made the company nearly $37 billion in revenue in 2021, with the company earning a total of $81.3 billion - double the amount of revenue from 2020.
Following the release of the report, The Guardian branded Pfizer's vaccine as "one of the most lucrative products in history."
Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla boasted on Tuesday that the company's pandemic "successes" had "fundamentally changed Pfizer and its culture forever."
Comment: It likely showed some employees just how they will be rewarded how if they're willing to look the other way despite knowing that the products are unnecessary and even deadly. However not all were willing to sell their souls, and some blew the whistle on the sinister goings on at the company: Project Veritas: Pfizer whistleblower goes on record revealing internal emails from CSO & Senior Director of Worldwide Research discussing COVID vaccine
In his own statement, Pfizer CFO Frank D'Amelio said he was "proud to see that the company is performing better than at any other time during my nearly 15 years here."
D'Amelio noted that, if achieved, Pfizer's 2022 expectations "would represent the highest level of annual revenues" ever in the company's "long history."
"I have never been more confident in the future of Pfizer," he concluded.
Comment: The product was 'lucrative', not because of any proven efficacy, but because Pfizer was one of a few companies that was granted a monopoly on the Covid jabs. Governments worked in tandem to create by using behavioural engineering techniques, fearmongering, threats of the loss of freedoms and even the loss of livelihoods. And, whilst Pfizer celebrates record profits, economies throughout the West are slowly falling apart, people are suffering record numbers of illness and death both directly related to the jabs and indirectly because of the tyrannical policies governments enforced, and, to top it off, citizens everywhere are facing billions in debt to pay for the jabs that they never needed: