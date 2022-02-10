ecs0122
January 2022 was marked by significant drops in temperatures and sudden record snowfalls around the world.

Historic winter blizzards hit much of the East Coast and central U.S. states throughout this month, crippling entire towns and leaving millions without power.

This is nearly a year after a catastrophic freeze damaged the power grid for days in Texas, leaving millions without power and leading to hundreds of deaths. It was one of the worst blackouts in US history.

Upper East Coast states in the US are already facing food shortages with no resupply in sight. Some of these are relying on Canada for food imports, but this could be temporary as Canada's supply and distribution chains are halted, for now.

Heavy rain, snow, and storms affected millions in Palestine, Egypt, Syria, and Lebanon, triggering an electricity crisis and soaring prices of fuel and food.

An undersea volcano erupted near Tonga triggering a devastating tsunami that reached Alaska and the US west coast with significant intensity. The explosion was hundreds of times more powerful than the Hiroshima atomic bomb.

More volcanic ash in the upper atmosphere is not good news considering the record snowfalls and overall precipitation around the world.

Fuel, gas, food, and power prices continue to soar around the world while the idiots behind the Great Reset keep pushing for a widespread crisis. Are they aware of the full impact that extreme weather is having on the supply and distribution chains along with their manipulations? It seems that nature could get ahead and trigger a global crisis that could affect everyone, including them and their pathological plans to gain more and more control.


