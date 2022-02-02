© Reuters / Andreas Mortensen



"We say goodbye to the restrictions and welcome the life we knew before," the prime minister said last week.

Let's just hope that they haven't mucked up their chance at long-term immunity too much already. Time will tell. (It would be nice if the virologists and immunologists weren't too scared to attack this question head-on, but Saint Fauci and the Bright Boys (free band name!) are going to do everything possible to keep anyone with a laboratory from asking.)

Any person jabbed with ANY Covid shot can enter the country without a test; unvaccinated people can enter with a negative PCR test.Right on schedule, the bluecheck muppets popped up to explain that the Danes had won because they weren't a bunch of unmasked Trump-loving mouth-breathersThe muppets are half right.. Plus the Danes have that legendary "high trust in government," so they do exactly what the public health authorities say, double-quick! Denmark is Dr. Anthony Fauci's dream.But here's the thing.Sars-Cov-2 could not care less about all that trust and all those jabs.As someone once said, virus gonna virus.And though Omicron is milder than Delta,In fact, even if the Omicron wave suddenly turns around with the end of all restrictions (and wouldn't that be ironic), deaths will almost certainly keep rising through most if not all of February. Deaths lag.In reality Covid is far from done with Denmark.I thought they had figured this out back in September, when they went through their first round of loosening restrictions. (I wrote about them then.)But the fall wave spooked them - and convinced them to give boosters a try.Now they have learned.In any case, the vaccine fanatics - so wrong about so much so often - are right on one point. Small, rich, mostly homogenous countries like Denmark, with relatively stable political cultures, have a big edge right now. Their public health advocates and governments will have a far easier time admitting they were wrong than those in the United States.The reason should be obvious.