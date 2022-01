A Pennsylvania court has ruled that a state law allowing for universal vote-by-mail was unconstitutional.A January 28th opinion by Judge Mary Leavitt explains why the court struck down Act 77, which allowed all Pennsylvanians to vote via mail-in- ballots during elections.Representative Timothy R. Bonner and 13 members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives filed a petition for review seeking a declaration that Act 77 of "violates the Pennsylvania Constitution and is, therefore, void," according to the opinion.The decision follows Pennsylvania experiencing unprecedented levels of voting irregularities and anomalies during the 2020 election, which were overseen by the state's Democratic leadership.Per data provided by the state of Pennsylvania, an exorbitant number of individuals cast ballots, only voting for the president. Analysis reveals this phenomenon occurred exponentially more with Biden voters.For example, the number was more than double in Arizona and, at maximum, more than triple in Michigan.In Pennsylvania, it was slightly less than half.Read: