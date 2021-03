© Unknown



"The story at hand begins during the pandemic summer of 2020, when the then-governor, Democrat Steve Bullock, issued a directive permitting counties to conduct the general election fully by mail."

Its conclusions were troubling: 4,592 out of the 72,491 mail-in ballots lacked envelopes — 6.33% of all votes. Without an officially printed envelope with registration information, a voter's signature, and a postmark indicating whether it was cast on time, election officials cannot verify that a ballot is legitimate. It is against the law to count such votes. What's more, according to auditors, county employees claimed that during the post-election audit, some of the envelopes may have been double-counted, possibly indicating an even higher number of missing envelopes.

"Of these, 55 lacked postmark dates and 53 never had their signatures checked — for a total of 0.7% of all ballots in the sample. No envelope had more than one irregularity. Extrapolating from the sub-sample, that would make more than 5,000 of Missoula County's votes — roughly 7% — with unexplained irregularities."

One auditor asserted that of 28 envelopes reviewed from the same address, a nursing home, all 28 signatures looked "exactly the same" stylistically. Another auditor reported that among the envelopes she reviewed, two very unique signatures appeared dozens of times, describing one such signature as starting out flat, moving to a peak, and tapering out, and another as consisting of numerous circles — a "bubble signature."

