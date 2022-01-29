© Kate Green via Getty Images

Actor Sean Penn has commented on the perilous state of masculinity in the west, remarking that men shouldn't have to become 'feminized' in order to show respect for women.The movie star made the comments during a sit down interview with The Independent.The Independent, a far-left news outlet, attempted to undermine Penn in its reporting of his remarks, by claiming that his daughter Dylan, who was also present during the joint interview, "went quiet" and "stared into space" during her father's comments.Surely when the other person is being asked a question in a joint interview, that's how people would generally behave anyway?Expect the usual suspects to lambaste Penn as "transphobic" or "misogynistic" for his comments and launch a crusade to cancel him.However, the actor is completely correct.With testosterone rates plunging, many men are stuck in a cycle of perpetual adolescence and have swapped masculine pursuits for lives spent simping for e-girls online and collecting Funko Pops.