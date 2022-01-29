sean penn
© Kate Green via Getty Images
Actor Sean Penn has commented on the perilous state of masculinity in the west, remarking that men shouldn't have to become 'feminized' in order to show respect for women.

The movie star made the comments during a sit down interview with The Independent.

Penn was quizzed on a previous statement in which he asserted, "I don't think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women has anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don't think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them."

Asked to explain that comment, Penn responded, "I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt."


The Independent, a far-left news outlet, attempted to undermine Penn in its reporting of his remarks, by claiming that his daughter Dylan, who was also present during the joint interview, "went quiet" and "stared into space" during her father's comments.

Surely when the other person is being asked a question in a joint interview, that's how people would generally behave anyway?

The same outlet then published an opinion piece by a deranged feminist who accused Penn of having an "anti-woman agenda."


Expect the usual suspects to lambaste Penn as "transphobic" or "misogynistic" for his comments and launch a crusade to cancel him.

However, the actor is completely correct.

The regime's culture has re-defined "masculinity" to mean men wearing earrings and giant dresses that resemble sleeping bags while crying over Star Wars trailers.


A poll conducted last year by YouGov found that over a quarter of American men think they would lose a fight with a house cat.

The #MeToo movement has gelded men to such a degree that a quarter of American millennial men think that asking to buy a woman a drink is a form of "sexual harassment."

With testosterone rates plunging, many men are stuck in a cycle of perpetual adolescence and have swapped masculine pursuits for lives spent simping for e-girls online and collecting Funko Pops.