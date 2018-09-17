Sean Penn
Sean Penn shared his thoughts on the #MeToo movement this morning on the Today show.

#MeToo gained steam in October when Harvey Weinstein was accused of numerous incidents of sexual misconduct. From there, the movement brought to light allegations against other male celebrities, among them Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, and Kevin Spacey.

While many Hollywood names have embraced the movement, Penn is more cautious - and even called it a "receptacle of the salacious."

"This is a movement that was largely shouldered by a kind of receptacle of the salacious," he told Natalie Morales. Penn explained the term, saying, "Well, we don't know what's a fact in many of the cases. Salacious is as soon as you call something a movement that is really a series of many individual accusers, victims, accusations, some of which are unfounded."

The #MeToo movement has united thousands of men and women on social media and at protest marches. Penn, though, has a contrary opinion.

"The spirit of much of what has been the #MeToo movement is to divide men and women," he said.

As #MeToo has permeated every corner of Hollywood and beyond, Penn thinks we should pump the brakes.

"I don't want it to be a trend," he said. "I'm very suspicious of a movement that gets glommed on to in great stridency and rage and without nuance." He added: "I think it's too black and white. In most things that are very important, it's really good to just slow down."

Penn has previously criticized #MeToo with a poem that obliquely defends Louis C.K. and Charlie Rose.

As Penn shared his opinions on #MeToo, his The First co-star Natascha McElhone awkwardly sat next to him, looking on. And while she wasn't as critical about the movement as Penn, she talked about where it can go next.

"Of course it's terrific that they've put a spotlight on it," she said. "But now we need to go into the places where this is happening behind closed doors ... and those voices aren't being heard."