© Getty

The Duchess of Sussex says she wants her father/son themed children's book The Bench 'to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness.' This assumes of course that men aren't already connected, emotional and soft, which, as a touchy-feely kind of bloke I find a little off.Imagine if I had written a children's book about a mother/daughter relationship (that could never happen, of course) and then announced that I wanted to depict 'another side of femininity - one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness.' The outrage would probably be threefold - I'd almost certainly be harangued for presuming to understand the unique relationship between a mother and daughter; I might also be criticised for demanding that women pander to outdated feminine stereotypes while simultaneously insinuating that the female sex is by nature hardnosed, unemotional and lacking in empathy. I'd quite rightly be pilloried for such phallocentric insolence. So why the double standards; why is it okay for one author to make wild pronouncements about how she'd like the opposite sex to be?This attempt to delegitimise masculine virtues can be traced back to the American Psychological Association's 'guidelines for psychological practice with men and boys', a landmark report aimed at medical professionals which unapologetically pathologises 'traditional masculinity' as 'psychologically harmful' especially to women and minorities.If the critical theorists are to have their way, masculinity must align with the evils of 'whiteness', which is why anyone who dares to suggest that masculine competency is a force for good in the world is either ridiculed or demonised. Jordan Peterson's book 12 Rules for Life prompted exactly this reaction.For the modern social justice advocate, traditional masculinity isn't merely a busted flush; it is the last remaining obstacle to a glorious matriarchal future where wars are a thing of the past, and men are remade in women's image.James Innes-Smith is the author of The Seven Ages of Man — How to Live Meaningful Life published by Little, Brown on 5 November 2020.