Mayor Sadiq Khan says he wants fewer white men working in science and engineering. His plan to "fix" the situation has sparked a furious backlash online."There's no good reason why 65% of people working in science and engineering should be white men," Khan tweeted on Saturday, citing figures from the British Science Association. Khan went on to claim that "inequality costs people's futures & the economy billions," but reassured voters that "we're working on fixing it."To Khan's critics, the scheme smacked of "positive discrimination" and " racism in disguise ."