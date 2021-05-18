Society's Child
Joe Rogan: 'Straight white men' are being silenced by 'woke' culture
New York Post
Tue, 18 May 2021 17:00 UTC
In an interview with comedian Joe List on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the host lamented at how oppressed the once irreverent comedy scene has become as of late.
"Can you make a good comedy movie anymore, or have they made it so dangerous in terms of being canceled, that comedy movies are no longer something you can do?" Rogan asked.
"You can never be woke enough, that's the problem," he proclaimed. "It keeps going. It keeps going further and further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you capitulate, where you agree to all these demands, it'll eventually get to — straight white men are not allowed to talk. Because it's your privilege to express yourself when other people of color have been silenced throughout history."
He continued, "It will be, you're not allowed to go outside. Because so many people were imprisoned for so many ..."
Rogan was interrupted by a laughing List. "I'm not joking," the 53-year-old podcaster said. "It really will get there. It's that crazy."
"We just gotta be nice to each other, man. And there's a lot of people that are taking advantage of this weirdness in our culture, and then that becomes their thing. Their thing is calling people out for their privilege, calling people out for their position."
"It's f - - king crazy times," Rogan concluded, capping off a hot take that spawned a trending topic on Twitter overnight and into Tuesday.
Rogan boasts more than 11 million listeners on his podcast, which was acquired by Spotify to the tune of $100 million last year. Earlier this year, the music streaming platform removed a number of controversial past episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience," including interviews with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, disgraced comedian Chris D'Elia and former Breitbart news editor Milo Yiannopoulos.
Reader Comments
