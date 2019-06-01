Meryl Streep
© Reuters / Mario Anzuoni
Meryl Streep, the actress often referred to as the 'Queen of Hollywood', suffered an unusually sharp backlash from the otherwise adoring mainstream media over her defense of men and criticism of the term 'toxic masculinity'.

Streep was promoting her debut appearance in the upcoming second series of the HBO hit 'Big Little Lies' during a Q&A hosted by Vanity Fair. During the talk Streep interjected after co-star Nicole Kidman said a male viewer told her he was a fan of the show.



"Sometimes I think we're hurt. We hurt our boys by calling something 'toxic masculinity'. I do," Streep said. "And I don't find [that] putting those two words together ... because women can be pretty f***ing toxic."

"It's toxic people," she continued, saying that she finds labels unhelpful. "We're all on the boat together. We've got to make it work."

The actress was quickly kicked under the proverbial table for straying from Hollywood's left leaning party-line, with the HuffPost lambasting her for having "zero idea" what the term means. The criticism was echoed by both Jezebel and the Guardian who claimed the 'Suffragette' actress "clearly has no idea what 'toxic masculinity' means."




The collective furor is a result of the media's "echo chamber of conformity," according to the Hill's Joe Concha. Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Concha noted that the world of Hollywood is much like the MSM: stay in line, or you'll be cut from the crew.

"It's an echo chamber of conformity. If you step outside that lane... then you probably will be ostracized," said the journalist.