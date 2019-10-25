© Elva Etienne Getty Images

I'm not sure who asked it to, but GQ magazine has used its November issue to redefine the modern man. It's put a bunch of men in make-up and dresses and called it the 'new masculinity.'GQ editor Will Welch has this message for all those men out there who didn't even know that they needed redefining. He says 'new masculinity' is "very simple. It's I know who I am, and I respect who you are."Has that cleared everything up for you?Welch also says "traditional notions of masculinity are being challenged". This is the classic view of a man who shares a bubble with the 5% over the 95%. I have absolutely no doubt there are some men who will be grateful that a magazine has given them permission to show off their feminine side, the majority are just trying to watch the football in their pants. Don't get angry, that's just a metaphor, I'm sure some men prefer baseball or rugby.Of course the inference from Welch, and throughout this issue, is that until very recently men have been toxic, destructive animals and should be ashamed of themselves and ask forgiveness. He's essentially defined a new man as being someone who is nice and tolerant, which must mean that the old man (your dad for example) was none of those things. And does that mean that women who know who they are, and respect others are behaving like men?It was called 'Blurred Lines,' and the tone of the lyrics and video were distinctly rapey. Some of his earlier lesser known videos were arguably even worse.But times have changed, and Pharell can see the tide turning so here he is in GQ on the public altar admitting he was wrong in his lucrative past but is now a changed man. In a dress. Woke won't hurt your back balance either.So, does this edition of GQ offer any genuinely useful advice? Well, there is always this gem from comedian Hannah Gadsby who is also a lesbian: "Hello, the men. My advice on modern masculinity would be to look at all those traits you believe are feminine and interrogate why you are so obsessed with being the opposite. Because this idea that to be a man you have to be the furthest away from being a woman that you possibly can is really weird."