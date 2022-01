Over the past weekend at our Dallas Conference on Science and Faith, YouTube video producer Joel Park let us know about this: a video with his son Tor in which the young gentleman walks his dad through a detailed account of the arguments in Stephen Meyer's Signature in the Cell . Get ready to be impressed.and it seems clear that he's got a future ahead of him as a communicator. The father-son rapport is very cute, too. TThe lucidity of the younger individual's grasp of ID, his ability to concisely explain it, is quite something. Tor could probably help out in tutoring some adult ID critics I can think of.Watch this: