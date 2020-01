"Overlapping codes are demonstrably present in our DNA," Evolution News noted here recently. "Proponents of intelligent design have long identified overlapping genes as a signature of design." Yes, but not just a signature, as Stephen Meyer says in an interview with a Polish ID group, the En Arche Foundation (starting at 4:36):Overlapping genes, or "nested coding," was anticipated by microbiologist Siegfried Scherer, as Meyer points out. Why? BecauseThat is a successful prediction, alongside another Meyer discusses: that the "junk DNA" thesis, championed by Darwinists, would turn out to be largely mythical. It also, in itself, poses a knotty problem for unguided evolution. Says Meyer, "." Intelligent action, with the benefit of foresight, could solve the problem. But an unintelligent process could not.