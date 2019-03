Ben Shapiro's Sunday Special interview with Stephen Meyer is up and viewable now at YouTube . This might be the best interview with Meyer that I've ever seen. Check it out:Why might it be the best? Partly because of the long video format - a full hour (with a provocative final question for Steve that you need to subscribe to The Daily Wire to see ), and very well produced. Partly because Shapiro has done his homework. He knows the common challenges to intelligent design and poses them very articulately, and he's obviously absorbed Meyer's books, especially Darwin's Doubt and Signature in the Cell , as well other material on ID.Partly because. It's in part a preview of Meyer's next book, The Return of the God Hypothesis. They also cover evolution education - Shapiro proposes a "strengths and weaknesses" approach that Steve points out is exactly Discovery Institute's favored policy - along with the corrosive influence of materialism especially on young people, and much else.These two are highly gifted discussion partners. Maybe more significant, they share a broad intellectual focus that understands that the question of origins is urgently important but also inadequately handled by the enforcers of conformity in the media and academia. Watch it now and share with friends!