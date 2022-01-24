the Royal College of GPs called on the Government to extend the deadline to prevent mass staff shortages

Mandatory vaccines for NHS staff could be pushed back by half a year, it was revealed last night, following nationwide protests over the requirement and amid demands by Tory backbenchers to drop the rule entirely. Boris Johnson is said to be considering 'kicking it down the road' to avoid another potentially humiliating Tory revolt, reported the Telegraph It comes just two weeks before medical workers will be required to prove their vaccination status - with February 3 marking the last day they can book in for a jab.Despite the threats to their career and several booster campaigns,Many of them joined anti-vaxxers across the country on Saturday as they protested against the mandatory vaccine rules.Notorious anti-vaxxer Piers Corbyn was among the crowds as they gathered outside BBC Broadcasting House, where one protestor donned a Squid Game mask and biohazard suit, complete with a blow-up syringe.One Ambulance worker's uniform was left hanging in Regent's Park, with a message written on the back, reading:The so-called 'freedom rallies'- from clapping to sacking'.Although the UK's mortality rate has dropped massively as more people have been vaccinated, some anti-vaxx nurses maintain the life-saving jab is an 'experimental drug'.The demonstrations Saturday came asin the health service.Chairman Martin Marshall said compulsory vaccination for health professionals was 'not the right way forward' andProtesting in London, ambulance worker Christabelle Gregory, 32, said: 'People were once clapping for us but there's no appreciation any more.Emergency care assistant Victoria Kesserwan, 36, from Oxford, added:Many of the NHS protesters wore blue hoodies produced by the NHS100k campaign group, formed to oppose the NHS mandate. The group claims up to 100,000 health workers may lose their jobs if the Government doesn't do a U-turn.But The Mail on Sunday can reveal the group has disturbing links to anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists and Far Right politicians.The NHS100k website urges supporters to join Rebels On Roundabouts, an anti-vaxxer group whose supporters stand on roundabouts holding yellow signs claiming vaccines are killing children. On its website, the group claims the vaccine rollout 'is a sinister control and depopulation agenda'.After it was contacted by this newspaper, NHS100k said it had removed any reference to Rebels On Roundabouts from its website, adding: 'This type of misinformation is dangerous and definitely not a view NHS100k agrees with.'NHS100k has also urged its tens of thousands of followers to join the Workers of England Union, which is run by leaders of the Far-Right English Democrats party.The union claims it is not affiliated with any political party, but its leader is Stephen Morris, who is also national party secretary of the English Democrats. The union's legal adviser is Robin Tilbrook, leader, founder and chairman of English Democrats.Mr Tilbrook welcomed former BNP members into his party and has met the English Defence League and Britain First in the past. In December 2020 he appeared on an online video channel run by a neo-Nazi named Mark Collett, once leader of the BNP youth wing. Mr Collet is leader of the Hard-Right group Patriotic Alternative.NHS100k said it was 'not aware of any allegations that the Workers of England Union is run by people who identify as 'Far Right' '. It added it had 'no alignment' with any party or other organisation.Mr Morris said: 'Workers of England Union will undoubtedly have members from various political parties. However, the Workers of England Union is politically neutral, we don't have a political fund and don't fund any political party. We are an independent trade union.'NHS managers have been advised they can move unvaccinated medics from the frontline into roles which do not involve direct patient contact.Bosses won't have to help staff find 'suitable alternative employment' andThe demonstrationCara Barnes, from West Yorkshire, has worked as a specialist nurse for three decades.But she is set to lose her job as she is refusing to have the Covid-19 jab, which she claims is an 'experimental drug'.But Cara, who attended the 'World Wide Rally For Freedom' in Leeds city centre today, says she plans to stand firm.Speaking to Leeds Live, she said: 'I am not prepared to be injected with an experimental drug.'Coercion is not a choice. It is not the fault of the NHS but I am disappointed - this is not how I saw my 30-year career-ending.'Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the town hall in Leeds for today's protest. NHS staff were seen hanging their uniforms up outside the entrance to the hall to symbolise what they have described as being 'left out to dry'.David Hesford, 52,He said he has been told he will be sacked if he does not have the jab but that he has chosen not to disclose his vaccination status.David said: 'If the government are going to sack me then they obviously do not care about me.'Freedom is the first choice. I have chosen not to divulge my vaccination status - it is about choice.', COVID vaccinations and NHS vaccine mandates.Health Secretary Sajid Javid last week told the Commons the Government remained committed to the plans.MrJavid previously expressed his disagreement at NHS workers who are against mandatory vaccination and urged the public to get boosted.He said: 'I understand it, and obviously we have to weigh all that up for both health and social care, and there will always be a debate about it.'However, he said the government was taking advice 'from people who are actually experts'.Mr Javid has stuck by the move, saying it was the 'duty' of NHS workers to get the jab in order to protect patients, and insisted that he does 'not want to see anyone have to walk away from their job'.'This is all about patient safety, we know vaccines work, we know that they reduce the risk of you being infected, so it reduces the spread of an infection,' he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.'People whether they are in care homes or a hospital bed, they are particularly vulnerable to this virus, it could be fatal. It is our duty to everything we can to protect them.'Mr Javid said the public would have questioned why they did not introduce the policy, when other countries around he world have. 'I think you'd have me on the show saying 'why didn't you do anything about it?',' he said.Covid cases were down 6 per cent from 81,713 to 76,807 this week, while deaths stayed at a fairly similar level, up from 287 to 297.More than 52.2 million people in the UK have had their first dose, with 48.1 million having their second and 36.8 million having their third.Some NHS chiefs have hit out at the rule to ensure all NHS workers are vaccinated as they say it may fuel a staffing shortage.The Trades Union Congress (TUC) called for the policy for NHS staff to be 'delayed with immediate effect' to avoid similar shortages among key workers.It said the NHS 'cannot afford to lose experienced and skilled staff'.And medical trade unions said the policy should be pushed back to give hospitals more time to persuade staff to come forward for an injection.And the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS trusts in England, said hospitals' frontline staff will be pushed out of their roles, leading to 'more gaps in capacity at a time of intense pressure and patient demand'.But Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said vaccines are 'the best protection against the virus' and the 'overwhelming majority' of medics have already been double-jabbed.'NHS employers will continue to support and encourage staff who have not yet been vaccinated to take up the offer of the first and second doses ahead of the April 1, when regulations come into effect,' he said.