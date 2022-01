The IRS has made tax season even worse, somehow.Tax season is quickly approaching. If you're anything like me, you're already annoyed by the mere prospect of having to interact with the Internal Revenue Service and all its bureaucracy.On Wednesday, security blogger Brian Krebs spotted an update on the IRS website telling people to create accounts with a Virginia-based company called ID.me. Per the IRS, without this account,ID.me claims its face match system is distinct from facial recognition. In a white paper , the company said, "Face match is equivalent to an airport agent comparing your face to the photo on your government ID card. Facial recognition is equivalent to giving your picture to the same agent, putting him on stage at a rock concert, and asking him to pick your face out of the crowd."First, this inherently opens up concerns about the potential of people's information being leaked. In addition, as pointed out by Chris Gilliard, a professor at Macomb Community College in Michigan, there are discriminatory aspects to introducing technological steps to tax filing, particularly unnecessary ones. Not everyone has the ability to take a selfie and upload it to an online portal, for example.While ID.me claims that it's working to ensure its face "matching" software — call it facial recognition, that's what it is — isn't discriminatory, a Bloomberg report suggests otherwise. Throughout the pandemic, ID.me has gotten contracts with a few states governments, and the outlet found multiple complaints through California's Employment Development Department. One transgender user was blocked from accessing state benefits because the gender on their driver's license and passport didn't match. Another person told Bloomberg that ID.me's app wouldn't recognize her face, so she was locked out of the system for 72 hours.Per Gizmodo, ID.me has a plan in place if its system can't verify your selfie or flags other issues. You get to join a video call with a representative the company has dubbed a "Trusted Referee." The company has also reportedly started doing in-person identity verification in some locations.That isn't a wild "what-if" scenario, particularly for trans people. In 2015, the National Transgender Discrimination Survey reported that 68% of respondents said they had to use IDs without their preferred name or gender. Of those who used IDs that didn't match their gender presentation, over 30% said they were verbally harassed, denied benefits or services, asked to leave, or even assaulted.An IRS spokesperson confirmed with Gizmodo that people can still get basic information from the IRS website without logging into an ID.me account.