The iconic Moscow Metro has begun the testing of a contactless fare payment system using facial recognition tech that would allow residents of Russia's capital to use public transport without the need to carry a card or cash.That's according to Anna Lapushkina, the head of the press service of the Moscow transport department, who noted that the payment innovation should be the next step in speeding up passenger traffic through the busy transport network.Earlier this year, Metro security head Andrey Kichigin revealed that passengers would be able to pay for rides with their faces before the end of 2021.Now, according to Lapushkina, testing for the service has sampled up, with one line of the Metro now accepting facial payments."The Moscow Metro is number one by the number of payment methods in the world," she explained.To use the FacePay system, passengers must link a Russian bank account to their biometric data, and the fare will automatically be debited.Last year, Moscow Deputy Mayor Maxim Liksutov explained that the FacePay system works even if passengers are wearing face coverings.The latest technology is not unique in the world, however.