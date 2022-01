© TheBlueHydrangea / Shutterstock



Estimating disease burden

A substantial global threat

The results were commented exclusively for News Medical by a study co-author and IHME researcher Lucien Swetschinski. "Antimicrobial resistance is a global threat, from Western Europe, where the most advanced antibiotics are used, to Sub-Saharan Africa, where access to second-line therapies is limited," he says.



"Though the pathogens of most concern and strategies needed to control the threat differ by location, the implication is clear: if left unchecked, antimicrobial resistance will jeopardize global health systems and cost us millions of lives," he adds.

Informing our public health response

by any metric, bacterial antimicrobial resistance represents a leading global health issue

"These new data reveal the true scale of antimicrobial resistance worldwide, and are a clear signal that we must act now to combat the threat", emphasizes Professor Dr. Chris Murray, the Director of IHME and first author of the study, in the press release from The Lancet.



"Previous estimates had predicted 10 million annual deaths from antimicrobial resistance by 2050, but we now know for certain that we are already far closer to that figure than we thought", he adds.

IHME | Video News Release | Global Burden of Antimicrobial Resistance Journal reference: Antimicrobial Resistance Collaborators (2022). Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis. The Lancet. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(21)02724-0, https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02724-0/fulltext

The most comprehensive estimate of the global impact of antimicrobial resistance thus far is published in The Lancet today. It reveals that more than 1.2 million people (and potentially millions more) around the world died in 2019 as a direct result of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections - placing it among the leading causes of death.Antimicrobial resistance has emerged as one of the most pressing public health issues of the 21century that threatens the effective treatment and prevention of an ever-increasing range of infectious agents no longer susceptible to the drugs we have used to treat them.This problem is especially relevant for bacteria; over several decades, bacterial pathogens that cause common and severe infections have developed resistance to basically every new antibiotic released to the market. Faced with this reality, the need for action to halt a developing global crisis in health care became very evident.Nonetheless, for any policy interventions, there is a need for steadfast estimates to establish the magnitude of this threat.This is one of the reasons why the Global Research on AntiMicrobial resistance (GRAM) Project has been launched, marking a strategic partnership between the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) in the United States and the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.This project aimed to adapt and refine methodologies established in IHME's ongoing Global Burden of Disease study in order to build an evidence base on bacterial antimicrobial resistance across the globe. A capstone paper that was just published in the journal The Lancet represents the most important deliverable of this project to date and sets the stage for further research in the field.The new GRAM report estimates. In addition, deaths caused by and associated with antimicrobial resistance were calculated and reported for 21 global regions and seven super-regions.A multifaceted statistical modeling approach was utilized to generate estimates of the impact of antimicrobial resistance in all locations (including those with no actual data) by using 471 million data points and individual records collected from hospital systems, surveillance programs, systematic literature reviews and other data sources. This data was expansive, covering 185 of the 204 countries and territories globally.The analysis was done in several defined steps; first, the researchers have estimated the number of deaths where infection played a role and then determined the fraction of infectious syndrome deaths due to a given bacteria. This was followed by calculating the percentage of bacteria resistant to an antibiotic of interest and estimating the excess risk of death or duration associated with this resistance.Disease burden was(i.e., deaths that would not have occurred had the infections been drug-susceptible and more treatable), and(i.e., where a drug-resistant infection had been implicated in the death, but resistance itself may or may not have been the direct cause).This new analysis showed how antimicrobial resistance wasFurthermore, although antimicrobial resistance is a substantial threat to individuals of all ages,When specific infectious syndromes are concerned,This study has shown that,. Moreover, as all-age death rates linked to antimicrobial resistance were highest in certain low- and middle-income countries, this is evidently not only a global problem but a serious hazard for some of the poorest countries in the world.Hence, identifying strategies that can reduce the burden of resistant bacterial pathogens (either those universally applicable or those tailored to a particular setting) is an urgent priority if we want to stay ahead in the race against antimicrobial resistance.Among them are measures such as increased investment in new treatment solutions, optimized use of antimicrobials, as well as improved infection control and antibiotic stewardship. However, considering the burden of the problem, there will be a need for health and political leaders around the world to collaborate and understand the significance of addressing antimicrobial resistance.